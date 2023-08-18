The best MacBook screen cleaners in 2023

The best MacBook screen cleaners are essential accessories to own. It's simple, really. Do you like your MacBook to feel shiny and new? How about fingerprint-free with nothing causing a blur over your MacBook webcam during weekly meetings? There's nothing worse than having stiff or sticky keys from coffee spills too, and if this is a recurring problem for you – then we're here to help.
It's all fun and games when you're working from home and no one can see how filthy your MacBook has gotten lately, but once it's time to head into the office or take an outing to the local coffee shop, then you should really start thinking about cleaning your screen. It's a good idea to invest in one of the best MacBook screen protectors too, as one with anti-fingerprint coatings will keep your screen smudge-free.
Finding the best MacBook screen cleaner to suit your needs (and budget!) is a breeze. Remember that it's not just your MacBook screen you should worry about, as you might need to be extra thorough and dig deep into the charging ports to remove any dust or lint buildup, or between keys that may have gotten jammed.
If you're a photographer or content creator (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in a decent microfiber cloth to keep your MacBook webcam looking HD for ultimate clarity. These cloths are amazing as the best camera lens cleaners too, as they don't leave any trace lines.
Best MacBook screen cleaner in 2023
Best for: The Everyday clean
Type: 16.9 fl oz bottle with 2 microfiber cloths.
This cleaning kit from Whoosh! is great for cleaning all of your Apple devices, not just your MacBook. Used by Apple employees, this kit works by spraying the formula onto the cloth and wiping your device screen with gentle pressure, and then drying with the other side of the cloth. The spray bottle is reusable with Whoosh! cartridges that are sold separately.
Best for: The deep clean
Type: Electronic high-power air blower
This cleaner from Nitecore is a great way to prep your MacBook ready for a thorough screen clean. It has wind speeds as high as 80km/h and a dust removal cleaning brush to really get in between keys and sockets for a brush-and-blow effect. We tested this BabyBlower B2 on photography equipment last year and found it to be super effective at removing dust and lint.
Best for: The occasional clean
Type: 16oz cleaning liquid with cloth
This cleaner from Screen Mom is similar to the Whoosh! formula above, and works great on delicate device screens with no harsh chemicals such as ammonia, alcohol, or phosphates to interfere with your MacBook display. It comes included with a vibrant purple microfiber cloth and is very simple to use. It can also be used to clean TVs, smartphones, and eyeglasses too.
Best for: The stored away clean
Type: Microfiber cloth
This cleaning cloth from Uppercase actually doubles as a protective blanket that covers your MacBook keyboard to keep it from imprinting on your display when the lid is closed. It has been cut with laser precision around the edges for a clean design and is made from microfiber materials that are also oil resistant to keep your keys intact too.
Best for: The eco-friendly clean
Type: 500ml Spray bottle and cloth kit
This offering from Ecomoist is a great option for cleaning your MacBook display, with natural ingredients that will help you to wipe away dirt, grime, and filth on your screen without stripping away the device's protective layers that we need. This cleaner is bio-degradable, hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial, anti-static, and designed to be reused. it dries quickly and leaves no smears.
Best for: The quick travel clean
Type: Screen-safe pocket wipes
Zeiss is renowned for its optics, so we know it can be trusted with cleaning our glass screens and tech displays. These premium wipes come in a pack of 120, so are guaranteed to last you a while, and are perfectly safe for cleaning and removing fingerprints from glass digital displays or fixing any quick spills that might occur while en route into the office.
What's the best way to clean a MacBook screen?
Apple recommends using just water and a lint-free cloth to clean your MacBook screen, but as we know, this can leave smudges and streaks in most cases so you might need a little extra help from some expert products to keep your screen looking squeaky clean.
Absolutely never use tissue, toilet paper, kitchen towels, or paper to clean your MacBook screen, as this can result in scratches and actual damage to your display if you're not careful due to the rougher dry texture. Microfiber materials are okay to use.
Cleaning solutions with ingredients like ammonia, acetone, or hydrogen peroxide should also be avoided as they can ruin your display and interfere with the coatings that came included on your device screen.
