Live
Apple Black Friday deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more
Find all the best Apple Black Friday deals here – on iPhone, AirPods, iPad, MacBook and more!
There are some great Apple Black Friday 2022 deals already, even though Black Friday officially starts on 25 November. So many retailers are offering reduced prices on Apple gear, and you'll find them all here.
So what deals are there? Apple has had a busy year in 2022, launching the iPhone 14 lineup, new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8. Not only are there great Apple Black Friday deals on previous devices, but this year's products are getting amazing cuts too!
We'll be updating this live blog with the best Apple Black Friday deals as they happen, but check out the quick links below to retailers with the best offers in case you want to browse all of their Apple deals.
• Find the best Black Friday deals in the US (opens in new tab)
• Find the best Black Friday deals in the UK (opens in new tab)
If you're not sure what iPhone or MacBook you want, see our iPhone generations (opens in new tab), iPad generations and MacBook (opens in new tab) guides for help.
Black Friday Apple deals: US retailers
Amazon: Cheap prices on Apple gear (opens in new tab)
Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad (opens in new tab)
B&H Photo Video: Deals on Apple devices (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: Big savings on previous iPads (opens in new tab)
Walmart: Top iPad and AirPod deals (opens in new tab)
Black Friday Apple deals: UK retailers
Amazon: Cheap prices on Apple gear (opens in new tab)
Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad (opens in new tab)
Argos: Browse the latest Apple gear now (opens in new tab)
Currys: Find a great Apple deal (opens in new tab)
John Lewis: The best for UK tech deals (opens in new tab)
Very: Great prices on the Apple range (opens in new tab)
Hello Apple fans! Lauren, DCW's Managing Editor (and all-around Apple nerd) here. I wasn't expecting to start talking about Apple deals until Friday, but it looks like retailers across the globe can't wait any longer – Apple Black Friday deals are here!
The early deals we're seeing are pretty impressive (and trust me, I've seen some rubbish ones)! If you can't wait to get involved, there are some cracking discounts around already.
One of the best I've seen so far is over at Best Buy in the US, where you can get $400 off an Apple iPad Pro (2021) – now down to $999.99. If you're in the UK like me, John Lewis has the 2022 Apple MacBook Air with £124 off!
Get the best camera deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable photography news and more!
Thank you for signing up to Digital Camera World. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.