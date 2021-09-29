Laowa becomes the latest brand to suffer delays, as its 35mm f/0.95 lens is pushed back

Like so many lenses and camera launches recently, Laowa has had to push back the release date of its highly anticipated Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF II optic due to a “variety of circumstances”.

The news comes as no surprise, is Laowa is not alone in having to push the release date of a photographic product. Whether it’s due to a shortage of parts, shipping struggles or further pandemic problems, it’s an issue that many in the camera world are becoming accustomed to.

• Read more: Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF II review

According to a post on Digital Camera Watch, the lens launch, which should have been on 01 October, will be pushed back to the end of October. Hopefully, anyone looking forward to getting their hands on this arty lens won’t have to wait too much longer to start creating images with beautiful bokeh and ultra-shallow depth of field.

We recently reviewed the Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF II, which is on the way for Canon RF, Sony FE and Nikon Z mount bodies. Despite having a maximum aperture of f/0.95, images were still sharp where they needed to be while the focus fall-off was smooth and gradual when shooting wide open.

While focusing the lens at its maximum aperture took some fine adjustments, its focus ring had just enough torque to enable you to be super accurate. Paired with the camera’s focus peaking or manual focus assist features, it was even possible to get moving objects in focus.

The only downside of this lens is its size and weight. For a 35mm lens, it’s pretty chunky and even mounted on a Canon EOS R5 it felt pretty unbalanced. It wouldn’t perhaps be a lens you would pick to carry around all day or take on a trip where space is limited – but if you want a unique look at this focal length, it's hard to beat.

