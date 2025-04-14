Sigma BF camera is selling so fast, Sigma can’t keep up, issues apology

Sigma has issued an apology regarding the fulfillment of orders for the upcoming Sigma BF, set for release on April 24, stating: “Despite our limited production capacity, we are unable to keep up with demand. As a result, it may take some time for some customers to receive their products.”

This isn’t particularly surprising, given the buzz that the Sigma BF created upon its release, and is something Sigma alluded to a week ago, when it announced release dates for the camera, three Sigma I-series lenses, the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | C, and Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS | S. The press release explained, then, that the camera is built to order and that “There is limited production capacity for Sigma BF (Black/Silver), so it may take some time for some customers to receive the product.”

Although it can be frustrating when you have to wait for a new release, this certainly isn’t an isolated problem. The Fujifilm X100VI has famously spent most of its existence, following its February 2024 release, on back order. And this problem isn’t limited to the camera industry, either, with even the Sony PlayStation 5 infamously struggling to fulfill orders long after its release.

And while Sigma hasn’t alluded to this in any way, I do wonder if confusion regarding the much-talked-about Trump tariffs could hinder some new releases. Digital Camera World has yet to get its hand on a Sigma BF for review, but in James Artaius’ hands-on preview, he called it “the kind of camera you would see sitting on an architect’s desk,” and “a camera for what Ricoh calls the snap-shooter, but who wants lightyears better performance than a GR III.”

A separate apology has also been issued for three of Sigma's renewed I-series lenses: the Sigma 35mm f/2 DG | C, Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG | C, and Sigma 50mm f/2 DG | C, also set for release on April 24. Similarly, stating "production is unable to keep up with demand. As a result, it may take some time for some customers to receive their products."

I got to handle the Sigma BF at the Photography & Video Show and while it would be lovely to be one of the first to receive this minimalist-cool device, I have a feeling it’s still going to be the talk of the town months after its release. I’m not sure how long the wait is going to be, but I reckon it’ll be worth it!

You might also like...

Interested in Sigma releases? I think the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is a mythological BEAST of a lens. Want lenses for the Sigma BF? Here are the best L-mount lenses. And if you're into cameras that look cool, check out the best retro cameras.