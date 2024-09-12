Know Birmingham's most "Instagrammable hotspot"? There are prizes to be won if you do!

Primark Birmingham has called on Brummies to head out into the UK's second-largest city and find the city's best 'instagrammable hotspots', with the enticement of £200 worth of Instax goodies on offer each week.

The weekly winners will pick up an instax instant photo printer (one of the best instant printers), camera, and film bundle worth over £200. At DCW we've long listed the instax cameras among the best instant cameras, though it is not clear which models are in the prize pool.

That’s not all – one overall winner will receive one of the best Fujifilm cameras – an X Series digital camera, with their entry judged by a select panel of Fujifilm representatives when the competition closes.

The challenge will be to find spots in Brum that look good but, while the 'second city' might not have the most photogenic skyline, the 'gram is more about the little things. Sure, you could go to the obvious spots – the ‘Floozie in the Jacuzzi’, the skyline view from the balcony at the Library of Birmingham, Old Joe tower at the University, or standing next to the Bullring bull statue – but there are other options.

Remember how many locals will point out that the West Midlands have more miles of canals than Venice?

Printers at the Fujifilm concession located inside Primark Birmingham High Street (Image credit: Instax / Primark Birmingham)

The competition is designed to draw attention to the Photo facilities in the Primark. To enter, Brummies (and anyone in the area, of course), must first head to the Fujifilm concession located inside Primark Birmingham High Street and print their entry using the store’s 'PHOTO by Fujifilm' kiosks.

The facilities include three selfie booths and six instant photo printing kiosks, allowing customers to print photos from their phone, with print sizes ranging from 6x4 to 8x12in.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager of Imaging Solutions, Fujifilm UK, said: “We want to show off Birmingham in its best light by calling on locals to capture life as they see it – namely where they think is the city’s most photo-ready location.

As a long-time Birmingham resident for a big portion of my life, and a regular visitor now, I must admit I'll be watching this competition with interest.

You can learn more about this campaign, and the Manchester edition, on the Instax' own website.