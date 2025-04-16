Win prizes worth over £1,000 in Cobalt's Capture A Moment photo competition

Copr Bay Bridge in Swansea by John Shipp, which won last year's Cobalt Capture a Moment photography competition

Get out and about with your camera in the coming months and help teenagers and young adults with cancer.

Medical charity Cobalt’s Capture a Moment Photography Competition is open for entries, until July 31 2025.

The 12 winning images will feature in Cobalt’s 2026 calendar and an exhibition in the autumn will showcase the winners and the judges’ shortlist.

And this year’s sponsors have donated prizes worth over £1,000 (US$1,325 / AU$2,100):

1st place: £300 Wex Photo Video voucher, plus a framed print of the winning image

2nd place: A one-year subscription to Digital Camera magazine, plus a framed print of the winning image

3rd place: A £100 voucher to spend in The Darkroom photo processing and fine-art printers, plus a framed print of the winning image

Under 16s winner: £50 cash prize plus a framed print of the winning image

(Image credit: Cobalt Health)

This year’s judges are photographer Sally Ryde; the medical director of Cobalt Health, Dr Umesh Udeshi; and photographer Martin Fry FRPS.

Entries cost just £2 per photograph and there are no restrictions on the number of times you can enter.

Every entry fee, and proceeds from the calendar, will go towards funding Cobalt’s Teenage & Young Adult Cancer Care Nurse in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, UK.

Enter today, via the Cobalt Capture a Moment Photography Competition website.

You can also view the winning entries from 2024’s competition, which was won by John Shipp for his photo of Copr Bay Bridge in Swansea (at the top of this story), known locally as ‘The Crunchie’.