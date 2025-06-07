The Human Impact Awards, hosted by Wex Photo Video in partnership with Sony, is now open for entries. With cash, Sony cameras and Sony lenses up for grabs, this competition is about more than just prizes – it's a platform for photographers to share impactful human stories and get global attention.

Photography doesn't just document; it can spark reflection, inspire empathy and drive change. And in today's world, facing climate crises, conflict and inequality, storytelling through imagery might be more important than ever.

So if you use your lens to question, reflect and inspire action to shine a light on human experience, this one is for you.

The Human Impact Awards explore the theme of human impact – how humanity shapes, and is shaped by, the environment, culture and society. From acts of resilience and transformation to the quiet strength of communities – a call to capture what moves us.

"We want to see your perspective," says the competition team. "Whether you choose to highlight environmental damage or social inequality, community resilience or urban decay, local activism or everyday humanity."

Professional Award

1st Prize: £5,000 (around $6,763 / AU$10,463)

2nd Prize: £3,000 (around $4057 / AU$6278)

3rd Prize: £1,000 (around $1352 / AU$2093)

Phil Smith Student Award

The competition also pays homage to Phil Smith, a Wex team member whose passion for creativity lives on through the Student Award named in his honor.

1st Prize: Sony A7R IV + Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

2nd Prize: Sony ZV-E1 + Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM

3rd Prize: Sony A7C

As 2024 winner Edward Matthews said, "Winning this competition meant a lot for me, not because of the award but because it meant that the subject which is very close to my heart was shared with a wider audience."

"Since 2022, I've been documenting Ukrainian firefighters so to have some images of them displayed in London is amazing!"

You are invited to submit a photo series (five to ten images) to explore what human impact means today – and the brief is intentionally open to interpretation. The competition is free to enter and open now until January 30, 2026. Find more details on the website.

