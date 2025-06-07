"We want to see your perspective" – Use your camera to make a difference and enter the Human Impact Awards
The Human Impact Awards are now open for entries until January 2026, launched by Wex Photo Video and Sony
The Human Impact Awards, hosted by Wex Photo Video in partnership with Sony, is now open for entries. With cash, Sony cameras and Sony lenses up for grabs, this competition is about more than just prizes – it's a platform for photographers to share impactful human stories and get global attention.
Photography doesn't just document; it can spark reflection, inspire empathy and drive change. And in today's world, facing climate crises, conflict and inequality, storytelling through imagery might be more important than ever.
So if you use your lens to question, reflect and inspire action to shine a light on human experience, this one is for you.
The Human Impact Awards explore the theme of human impact – how humanity shapes, and is shaped by, the environment, culture and society. From acts of resilience and transformation to the quiet strength of communities – a call to capture what moves us.
"We want to see your perspective," says the competition team. "Whether you choose to highlight environmental damage or social inequality, community resilience or urban decay, local activism or everyday humanity."
Professional Award
1st Prize: £5,000 (around $6,763 / AU$10,463)
2nd Prize: £3,000 (around $4057 / AU$6278)
3rd Prize: £1,000 (around $1352 / AU$2093)
Phil Smith Student Award
The competition also pays homage to Phil Smith, a Wex team member whose passion for creativity lives on through the Student Award named in his honor.
1st Prize: Sony A7R IV + Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
2nd Prize: Sony ZV-E1 + Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM
3rd Prize: Sony A7C
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by Wex Photo Video (@wexphotovideo)
A photo posted by on
As 2024 winner Edward Matthews said, "Winning this competition meant a lot for me, not because of the award but because it meant that the subject which is very close to my heart was shared with a wider audience."
"Since 2022, I've been documenting Ukrainian firefighters so to have some images of them displayed in London is amazing!"
You are invited to submit a photo series (five to ten images) to explore what human impact means today – and the brief is intentionally open to interpretation. The competition is free to enter and open now until January 30, 2026. Find more details on the website.
You might like...
Take a look at the best Sony cameras and the best Sony lenses.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.