UK photographer Stephen Akpakwu's photo titled 'Emerald Escapes', taken in Greece, Zakinthos, is one of hundreds of thousands photos the Cewe Photo Award has received over the years

It is not too late to join in this year's Cewe Photo Award – the largest free-to-enter photo competition in the world, with a prize fund of €250,000 (around $280,000 / £210,000/ AU$440,000).

Whether you're a pro, a photography newbie or someone who loves capturing moments, this competition welcomes everyone – but the deadline of May 31 is rapidly approaching.

You can enter up to 100 images across 10 categories for free, and there are some fantastic prizes – including an overall winner who will receive a holiday worth €15,000 ($17,000 / £12,500 / AU$26,200), plus €7,500 ($8,500 / £6,300 / AU$13,100) worth of photography equipment and an additional €2,500 ($2,800 / £2,100 / AU$4,400)in Cewe products.

The categories are:

• Nature and Wildlife

• Animals

• Landscapes

• People

• Architecture

• Sport and Action

• Travel and Culture

• Street Photography

• Close-up and Macro Photography

• Cooking and Food

With so many diverse categories, you likely have a treasure trove of photographs just waiting to be shared. And the Cewe Photo Award is the perfect platform to kickstart your competition journey – perhaps your work will be among the winners, chosen by the esteemed judging panel of industry experts, journalists and professionals.

And you support a good cause, too. For every photo entered into the competition, Cewe will donate to its charity partner SOS Children's Villages International – which works to improve the lives of some of the most disadvantaged children across the globe.

"With this year's competition set to celebrate the earth's beauty, I've no doubt we'll see some breathtaking photography of the world around us – and it's not too late to enter," said Petra Felgen, managing director at Cewe UK.

"With 10 categories to choose from, we would encourage anyone still keen to take part to submit their images now, and help us showcase the wonder and joy of photography."

Entries are open until 31 May 2025. You can find more information about the Photo Award on Cewe's website.

