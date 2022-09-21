Kiss from a Roescheisen: Seal gets his own signature Leica Q2 camera

The special edition Leica Q2 Dawn, designed by photographer and Grammy award-winning singer Seal, has just been announced. Paying homage to the soulful lyrics of Seal’s songs, this set is limited to 500 units worldwide and celebrates the human connection in the art of making a photograph, shining light on the subjects of a frame, while painting unique perspectives for the artist behind the lens.

The Leica Q2 Dawn camera’s exquisite Japanese woven fabric covering is crafted to ensure that each of the 500 cameras in the edition is one of a kind. Drawing inspiration from the golden glow of sunrise and the dance between light and shadow, this set is further accentuated by an exclusive scarf, featuring Seal’s handwritten lyrics.

The Japanese term “komorebi” inspired the covering of this special edition, describing the transparency and interplay of light that occurs when sunlight falls through tree canopy. The fabric covering, produced by Japanese brand Hosoo, is marked as a milestone in the art of weaving, with an innovative process using black thread (93% polyester) and gold-colored Japanese paper (7% washi).

This limited edition set is further accentuated by an exclusive scarf, featuring Seal’s handwritten lyrics. Made in Italy, it was developed by New York fashion label Rag & Bone; a white variation of the scarf, sold separately from the camera set, will be available in select Leica stores.

The camera has been designed by multimedia artist Annina Roescheisen, who interprets Seal’s lyrics through gold elements on a black background, further exemplifying the impact of light emerging through darkness.

The Q2 Dawn is accompanied by a rope strap, adorned with handwritten lyrics “you became the light on the dark side of me” taken from the hit song Kiss from a Rose. In addition to the unique iridescent fabric, the Dawn features a black Leica logo, Seal’s engraved signature, and each unit's unique edition number.

The launch of the camera is marked by Seal’s photography exhibition at the Leica Gallery Los Angeles, on display from September 21 to October 31 2022. Also featured in the exhibition are works by Annina Roescheisen.

This special edition is technically identical to the standard Leica Q2, featuring its 47.3MP full frame sensor, and the fast Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens.

Limited to 500 units, the Leica Q2 Dawn is available worldwide at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store (opens in new tab) for $5,995 / £5,550 / AU$10,290.

