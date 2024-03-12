Is the Sony A9 III hype real? Try it yourself at The Photography & Video Show

"The most remarkable camera I've ever used." That's what I said in my Sony A9 III review last year. "Photography has just changed forever."

Those are bold words – and I'm not the only one who has gushed and gabbled about Sony's remarkable new sports camera. But don't take my word for it – if you want to see if all the hype and hyperbole is justified, you'll be able to judge for yourself this weekend at The Photography & Video Show.

The A9 III will be a featured camera on Sony's stand at the show, taking place from Saturday March 16 to Tuesday March 19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Make your way to stand E699, E600 and chat to one of Sony's experts or ambassadors, and you'll be able to see the A9 III in person – and ask all the questions you might have.

Are global shutter sensors the future of all cameras? Does the more restrained ISO sensitivity make any difference in real-world shooting? What does it mean for video performance? How does the new autofocus system with dedicated AI processor work? How long can you shoot 120fps bursts for?

In addition to the A9 III, you'll also find the brand new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS on the company's stand as well.

It's an essential lens for professional and serious sports shooters, and it might just be the most remarkable 300mm f/2.8 ever. It's certainly the world's lightest, at only 1,460g and measuring just 265mm in length. It makes a perfect tag team partner for the A9 III, and I loved shooting with that combo when I tested them in November – again, see the lens for yourself and make up your own mind.

The Photography & Video Show is celebrating its 10th year, and over 200 of the biggest and best brands in the business will be there including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Irix, Joby, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more.

Click the link below to get your ticket to the show, kicking off this weekend from March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham.

