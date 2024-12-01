I’m a Nikon expert and I own a Nikon Z8, here’s why it’s the best Nikon camera deal this Black Friday

I know the Nikon Z8 like the back of my hand, because I own one, and I thought its flagship specs made it the best-value Nikon mirrorless BEFORE these great Black Friday deals!

Man holding Nikon Z8 and Sekonic Studio Deluxe III light meter
The Nikon Z8 is the spiritual successor to the mighty Nikon D850 and features almost all of the Nikon Z9's flagship specs (Image credit: Future)

I’m former Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and my #1 camera is my Nikon Z8. In my humble opinion, it’s hands down the best mirrorless camera Nikon has ever produced, and with up to 16% off the already competitive RRP, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. In fact, I reckon it's the best Nikon Black Friday deal this year.

US photographers can currently pick up the Nikon Z8 (body only) from Walmart for a tasty $3,279.95, while the best UK price I can find right now is by way of Clifton Cameras for £2,999. However, if you're looking to pick up a lens in the process you can get the Nikon Z8 and Z 24-120mm f/4 at Amazon US for $4,396.95. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is an absolutely fantastic lens. It's basically made the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S redundant, since there's no perceivable downgrade in sharpness.

Nikon Z8
Nikon Z8: was $3,999.95 now $3,279.95 at Walmart

Save $503 at Walmart I waited a long time for a proper mirrorless successor to the mighty Nikon D850 and I wasn't disappointed. A 45.7-MP stacked CMOS sensor, up to 120fps burst speeds and Raw 8K video recording? Yes please!

View Deal
Nikon Z8 with Z 24-120mm f/4 S
Nikon Z8 with Z 24-120mm f/4 S : was $5,099.95 now $4,396.95 at Amazon

Save $703 at Amazon Pick up the Nikon Z8 and the best Z-mount kit lens available, the mighty Z 24-120mm f/4 S. Not only is the zoom range super versatile, but it's just as sharp as the Z 24-70mm f/4 S.

View Deal
Nikon Z8
Nikon Z8: was £3,569 now £2,999 at Clifton Cameras

Save £570 at Clifton Cameras This is a great deal for a camera with a spec list that equals the flagship mirrorless Nikon Z9 in almost every way. Available for the same price at London Camera Exchange.

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

