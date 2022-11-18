I hope Canon makes this pancake lens for the RF mount

As a long-time fan of the original Canon EF-M 22mm f/2 STM (opens in new tab), you can imagine I am very excited about the news from Canon Rumors (opens in new tab) that a new version of the EF-M 22mm is rumored to be heading our way soon for the Canon RF-S mount.

The Canon RF-S 22mm f/2 STM is rumored to be coming out alongside the as-yet-unannounced Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab), which itself is meant to be a replacement for the EOS M50 (opens in new tab). A Canon EOS R50 and RF-S 22mm pancake lens might just be the perfect pocketable setup for content creation, and therefore a big win for Canon if it wants to continue to attract new users.

Although Canon's EOS M range of cameras always felt a little like the unloved younger sibling of its attention-hogging EF older brother, Canon actually produced a couple of very nice EF-M lenses (opens in new tab). Canon EOS-M lenses managed to strike that perfect balance of image quality in an impressively compact form factor. Canon's EF-M 22mm f/2 STM is a shining example of this and potentially one of the best Canon lenses (opens in new tab) for the Canon M system of cameras (please don't write in).

Sure, the EF-M 22mm has its flaws, hello extreme vignetting, but it is one of the most compact pancake lenses (opens in new tab) on the market, with sharpness and quality that has no right coming from a lens that size. Especially combined with Canon's excellent M50 or M6 (opens in new tab) cameras, it is an excellent choice for travel and vlogging.

My hope is that Canon manages to keep the aspects of the EF-M lens that made it so special to begin with, and we get a really compact travel and street photography lens that also outperforms in the image quality department. Hopefully, the new wizardry in the RF mount and its increased flange distance can smooth out some of the issues with the previous EF-M version.

Stay tuned for more Canon rumors in our Canon rumors hub, and check out the best Canon camera (opens in new tab)s to see all the latest models in the lineup.