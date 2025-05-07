The Canon PowerShot V1 (left) and the Canon G7X Mark III (right) are two popular cameras in Canon's compact lineup

A patent for new lens designs, including wide-angle primes like a 9.5mm f/2.8 and 11.7mm f/2.8, have been filed by Canon. The optical systems are small and lightweight, and feature elements such as an ND filter.

What's intriguing is that the patent – which was filed back in 2023, but has only recently been made public – suggests that these lenses are meant for 1.4-inch sensors. But what is a 1.4-inch sensor?

It is a brand-new sensor type from Canon that's comparable in size to a Micro Four Thirds sensor, although not quite the same shape, featuring around a 1.95x crop factor (compared to MFT's 2x crop). The Canon PowerShot V1, for example, features this sensor.

The V1 is Canon's flagship in the PowerShot V line and is a video-first compact camera, with an 8.2-25.6mm zoom lens (equivalent to 16-50mm in full frame terms) tailored more to vloggers than photographers.

With this new patent, I can't help but wonder if Canon is gearing up to create a PowerShot V2 – or perhaps a compact camera that's more photography-focused, similar to the Ricoh GR III.

To highlight some parallels in this context: The Ricoh GR III features a fixed wide-angle lens, equivalent to a 28mm in old 35mm terms, and an APS-C sensor. In comparison, the APS-C sensor measures 23.5mm x 15.6mm, which is slightly bigger than the 1.4-inch sensor (measuring 18.4 x 12.3mm).

If that happens (keep in mind that not all patents come to life), a Canon compact camera with an equivalent focal length of 18.5mm (the 9.5mm design in the patent) or 22.8mm (the 11.7mm design), could shake up the market.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, let's take a look at Canon's optical prime system patents:

Image 1 of 4 Canon Patent Application, Publication number: P2025070387 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 1 Focal length: 9.47 F-number: 2.88 Half angle of view: 47.57 Image height: 10.36 Overall length: 27.22 Back focal length: 7.41 Canon Patent Application, Publication number: P2025070387 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 2 Focal length: 11.68 F-number: 2.88 Half angle of view: 41.11 Image height: 10.19 Overall length: 27.14 Back focal length: 7.56 Canon Patent Application, Publication number: P2025070387 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 3 Focal length: 6.75 F-number: 1.85 Half angle of view: 46.56 Image height: 7.13 Overall length: 18.77 Back focal length: 3.35 Canon Patent Application, Publication number: P2025070387 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Example 4 Focal length: 8.41 F-number: 2.88 Half angle of view: 50.47 Image height: 10.19 Overall length: 29.95 Back Focus: 7.16

You might also like…

Check out our Canon rumors hub for the latest speculation about what's coming next. For Canon's current line-up, check out our guides to the best Canon cameras and the best Canon wide-angle lenses.