Canon EOS R50 rumored to be coming in early 2023

After months of speculation, it looks like Canon’s RF mount replacement for the Canon EOS M50 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Canon rumors (opens in new tab), the newly rumored camera, expected to be given the nomenclature Canon EOS R50, is likely to be the spiritual successor to the Canon EOS M50 II (opens in new tab), one of Canon's most popular cameras of all time. Given Canon's recent push into making RF mount APS-C cameras, with the EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and EOS R10 (opens in new tab), it is unsurprising that we are starting to see rumors that the M50 is going to follow the trend and make the jump to RF.

Given Canon's usual naming structure, it is expected that an R50 would sit below the recently announced Canon R10 in terms of price and features. The EOS R10 is the current entry-level camera in Canon's mirrorless range. The R10 currently retails at around $879/£899, with the M50 costing around $599/£589 (both body only) at the time of writing.

There is no word yet on camera features, if Canon might strip out certain features and functionality to meet a lower price point, or if the design is set to get a more radical overhaul from recent EOS R cameras to make it more relative in size to its M50 predecessor.

Canon's EOS M50 is still one of my favorite travel and vlogging cameras (opens in new tab), with its small size, affordable price point, and always fantastic Canon ergonomics and image quality, it is still a great purchase today. However the M series mount has been surpassed in both technology and popularity by Canon’s newer RF mount, and the flow of new lens announcements for the M mount has all but dried up, and rumors about the demise of the M mount have been swirling for quite a while.

The Canon M50, while never taking Europe or America by storm, is hugely popular in Asia and is consistently one of the best-selling cameras year after year. So of course it makes sense that Canon would be set to carry on its legacy with a small pocketable camera with a focus on travel photography and vlogging features.

