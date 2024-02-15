I check prices for a living and these are the top 5 Presidents' Day camera deals at B&H so far

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras but also want to save a little bit of money along the way, we have the thing for you this President's Day.

I check camera prices for a living and I have trawled through B&H to find you the latest deals this retailer is offering, whether you require one of the best professional cameras or you want the best camera for street photography I have hand-picked the top 5 deals so far that I think you should be spending your money on, so scroll down below:

Canon EOS R6| was $2,299 |now $1,799

SAVE $500 at B&H While this has now been replaced by the R6 Mark II, the original R6 is still a very capable camera with 4K60p video recording, 12fps, and a great 20MP full-frame sensor.

Canon EOS R5| was $3,399 |now $2,999

Save $400 at B&H The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45MP sensor with 8K 30p RAW and 4K 120p 10-bit internal video. This is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology.

Fujifilm X100V|now $1,399 at B&H

Get the ever-popular X100V in Silver or Black and secure your place on this 26MP compact camera that has taken the photography world by storm. The camera's on back order - but given the stock shortages it is probably worth getting in line!

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX| was £2,197.99 | now £1,999

Save £200 at B&H Shoot video? Then you're looking at the ultimate mirrorless camera. Short of a cinema camera, this C4K 60p 4:2:2 body with phase-detect AF and SSD recording is as good as it gets!

While I admit the Fujifilm X100V is probably the only real sensible pick of this top 5 that you would want to use for street photography all the time, the other cameras on this list would make easy work of it, and anything else you thrown at them for that matter as they offer great features for sports, landscape, portraiture, even architectural photography.

However, all on this list also offer great video specs for any budding filmmaker or wannabe YouTuber. All offering 4K video for a great starting point, while the Canon EOS R5 takes the crown with its 8K video capabilities for that content creator wanting to deliver amazing 45MP Stills and have 8K video at their disposal.