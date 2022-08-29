Huawei Mate 50 series leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G chipsets and camera details

Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 50 series will debut on September 6 in China – the day before Apple announces the iPhone 14 series (opens in new tab) and now, thanks to a fresh leak we have details on the new phones.

Courtesy of GSMArena we can see the 3C certification listing for the Mate 50, which consists of the Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. The three models are listed as supporting charging speeds of up to 66W.

The Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro are said to employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets and use notched displays. Thanks to My Drivers’ supply chain sources (via GSMAreana) we know the Mate 50 series will use 4G-only solutions.

Variable aperture assembly

As Huawei’s partnership with Leica has ended, we will see no Leica branding on the new series, which we expect to use Huawei’s own XMage imaging engine.

The flagship Huawei Mate 50 Pro is expected to have a 50 MP main camera using a variable aperture assembly on its main camera, similar to that on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 series. On the Samsung’s the camera could choose either a f.1.7 or f/2.4 aperture, depending on shooting conditions and it’s thought the Huawei camera will work in the same way but hopefully manage a better implementation.

The 50 -megapixel main camera on the Mate 50 Pro is tipped to be accompanied by a 64MP periscope lens and a 13MP ultra-wide. A 40 MP monochrome camera has also been rumored and it’s not unlikely as Huawei actually brought the monochrome sensor to the market in 2016 via the Mate 9, using it through to the P20 before ditching it but reincarnated it for the P50 Pro (opens in new tab) last year.

As with the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab), there really isn't long tp wait to find out now!

