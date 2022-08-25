iPhone 14 phones confirmed for 7 September launch

Last month we published some intel pointing towards the iPhone 14 family launching a week earlier than expected (opens in new tab) and it turns out it was correct (albeit a day out) as Apple has now announced that its next product launch event will take place on 7 September, via an invitation sent out to journalists.

The invite carries a “Far out” tagline and is for an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino campus – making it the first to be held there since the pandemic struck in early 2019. The event, which will also be streamed online is expected to see Apple launch the iPhone 14 family of phones, and new Apple Watches.

We are expecting to see Apple launch four iPhone models: an iPhone14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s widely rumored that the line-up won’t feature a Mini variant of the new phone but a new rumor has recently surfaced that disagrees (opens in new tab) – so it’ll be interesting to see if we get one or not.

Far out!

Apple certainly knows how to create a buzz around a launch and admit to being both intrigued and excited about the launch’s “Far out” tagline. Adding to this is a video tweeted by Apple’s SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, which is all about the stars. We’re possibly getting ahead of ourselves, but we are hoping these factors could potentially point to an astrophotography feature or maybe significant telephoto improvements?

There’s also a chance the “Far out” theme could be hinting towards the addition of a satellite link, which began to rumored last year. According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), this feature could enable users to contact emergency services when you’re away from a cellular network. Either way, there's not long to wait to find out!

