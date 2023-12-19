HALF PRICE! Save $750 on the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 and get FREE shipping at Adorama

If you've been looking for an 85mm equivariant lens for your X-System camera, then the wonderful Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2R APD is now $750 off at Adorama, giving you a tremendous 50% discount!

Now costing just $749.95, this lens is designed for the bokeh enthusiast and features a unique optical design, with a flattering portrait field of view and an especially fast f/1.2 maximum aperture. Differentiating itself from Fujiiflm's other XF 56mm f/1.2 offering, this APD version incorporates an apodization filter (hence the name) to produce an aesthetically pleasing out-of-focus quality to suit selective focus applications.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD| was $1,499 |now $749.95

SAVE $749.05 on this wonderful 56mm f/1.2 lens from Fujifilm, which is an 85mm lens when compared to 35mm equivalents. Designed to give great bokeh for outstanding portraits, this is the cheapest this lens has ever been!

Complementing the unique bokeh-related attributes of the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2R APD is an equally sophisticated optical design, which features both aspherical and extra-low dispersion elements to help reduce a variety of aberrations, color fringing, and distortion.

A Super EBC coating is also used to reduce flare and ghosting, for improved contrast and color accuracy when in use with bright and backlit conditions. Additionally this lens features an internal focusing mechanism for quick performance, along with a rounded seven-blade diaphragm to further contribute to a pleasing bokeh quality.

If portraits are your thing and you love lenses that produce dreamy bokeh that give a rather artistic impression to your images, then this lens with 50% off is a real bargain!

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses to use with them.