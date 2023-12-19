HALF PRICE! Save $750 on the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 and get FREE shipping at Adorama

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab a massive 50% off this artistic Fujifilm f/1.2 lens that produces unbelievable bokeh

Fujifilm XF 56mm APD
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been looking for an 85mm equivariant lens for your X-System camera, then the wonderful Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2R APD is now $750 off at Adorama, giving you a tremendous 50% discount! 

Now costing just $749.95, this lens is designed for the bokeh enthusiast and features a unique optical design, with a flattering portrait field of view and an especially fast f/1.2 maximum aperture. Differentiating itself from Fujiiflm's other XF 56mm f/1.2 offering, this APD version incorporates an apodization filter (hence the name) to produce an aesthetically pleasing out-of-focus quality to suit selective focus applications.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD|was $1,499|now $749.95 SAVE $749.05

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD|was $1,499|now $749.95
SAVE $749.05 on this wonderful 56mm f/1.2 lens from Fujifilm, which is an 85mm lens when compared to 35mm equivalents. Designed to give great bokeh for outstanding portraits, this is the cheapest this lens has ever been!

View Deal

Complementing the unique bokeh-related attributes of the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2R APD is an equally sophisticated optical design, which features both aspherical and extra-low dispersion elements to help reduce a variety of aberrations, color fringing, and distortion. 

A Super EBC coating is also used to reduce flare and ghosting, for improved contrast and color accuracy when in use with bright and backlit conditions. Additionally this lens features an internal focusing mechanism for quick performance, along with a rounded seven-blade diaphragm to further contribute to a pleasing bokeh quality.

If portraits are your thing and you love lenses that produce dreamy bokeh that give a rather artistic impression to your images, then this lens with 50% off is a real bargain!

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses to use with them.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

