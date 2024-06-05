'Get to the...Tripod!' – Introducing the new Arnie L-bracket by 3 Legged Thing

3 Legged Thing is world-renowned for making some of the best tripods and monopods on the market, but it also offers several other camera peripherals such as camera bags and brackets.

The latest release falls into the latter camp, as 3 Legged Thing announces the Arnie QD L-Bracket, designed to fit perfectly with the best Sony Alpha cameras.

What is an L-bracket?

For those unaware, an L-bracket is a tripod and camera accessory that attaches to your camera and enables the quick and efficient transition between shooting portrait and landscape. This can also be done with certain ball tripod heads however, this usually shifts the weight off the center, whereas an L-bracket enables a stronger central support in portrait orientation.

As a portrait photographer, I often shoot vertically and use an L-bracket attached to a tripod for stability. This was also a method used by Richard Avedon so that he could interact with the subject, without focusing on his equipment, and an L-bracket certainly helps in this regard.

It is also useful for photographers who like to shoot vertically and stitch panoramas together, for wide landscape captures, and for content creators who are now shooting video in vertical formats for social media.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing) (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Following on from the success of the 3 Legged Thing Alfie multi-piece L-bracket, the Arnie is an Arca Swiss-compatible L-bracket that is precision-engineered from a single block of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. This form of construction provides a rigidity that will be both lightweight and durable.

The base of the Arnie comes with a QD (quick detach) port, for use with QD accessories. This enables the user to seamlessly attach and reattach accessories such as camera straps and clamps in no time.

In addition to the base being Arca-Swiss compatible, it also features two 3/8”-16 screw threads with ¼”-20 adapters for the attaching accessory arms, and has a contoured lip that fits perfectly around the camera, ensuring safety.

The 3 Legged Thing Arnie is available now, priced at $99.99 | £89.99 (Australian pricing coming soon). The Arnie is available in two colors, an orange named Copper, and a matt black named Darkness.

