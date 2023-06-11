Doesn't get in the way of the rotating screen, card slot or sockets

L-brackets are useful alternatives to the mounting plates supplied with your tripod - and give you the advantage allowing you to switch from landscape to portrait format without having to adjust the tripod itself. The Alfie is specifically designed for most of Sony's current full-frame mirrorless cameras - and it performed perfectly in our tests, so comes highly recommended.

British tripod manufacturer, 3 Legged Thing, has just introduced two new dedicated camera L-brackets, the Alfie and the Ollie. The Alfie is designed for use on Sony Alpha cameras including the A7 IV , A7R V, A7 III, A7R III, A7R IV, A7S II, A7S III, A9 II and A1, while the Ollie is for the OM System OM-1.

The Alfie I tested is made from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy and is available in Copper (orange), Metallic Slate Grey, or Darkness (matte black). It’s supplied unassembled so the first step in using it is to remove two bolts so that the plates can be slotted together and the bolts re-threaded and tightened. Then it’s ready to be fitted to the camera.

I used the 3 Legged Thing Alfie on the Sony A7R V and it fits perfectly around the contours of the camera even accommodating the strap lug and leaving the battery bay, memory card slots and cable ports accessible. Thanks to the 4-axis vari-angle mechanism of the A7RV’s screen and a cutout in the Alfie’s vertical plate, you can also tilt and swivel the monitor to give a good view from a wide range of angles.

Both plates of the Alfie are Arca-Swiss compatible to enable speedy mounting in an Arca-Swiss type tripod head (including 3 Legged Things' own range of tripods).