Nikon Z8 could be delayed by missing parts until 2023

As is usual nowadays, we've already written plenty on the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera – and it hasn't even been officially announced by Nikon!

Rumors and reports on the Nikon Z8 go as far back as 2020 when we thought the Z8 would share the same sensor (opens in new tab) as the Nikon D850 replacement (the D880). Well, nothing has come of that just yet, and there's little that we know about the Z8 (opens in new tab) so far. Of course, that hasn't stopped some colleagues from creating their own Z8 wishlist (opens in new tab) – and why not, when a camera is this elusive, but potentially very exciting?

Most of us would rightly have expected the Nikon Z8 to be released by now, so what's the hold-up? Well, new reports from the insiders at Nikon rumors (opens in new tab) suggest that Nikon’s Z8 is “production-ready," but that its release and any official announcement will be delayed until 2023 because of ongoing parts shortages.

The Nikon Z8 is believed to feature the same 61MP sensor as the Sony A7R V, and it could compete directly with Sony's latest camera among users wanting one of the fastest, high-resolution professional cameras that money can buy.

Nikon Z8 delay part of ongoing parts shortages

Nikon isn't alone in experiencing delays. Just this week, Apple said that the iPhone 14 Pro could be delayed (opens in new tab), due to Covid restrictions causing delays at its assembly facility. But a parts shortage is the main issue manufacturers are facing. Canon recently said (in certain territories) that the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab) will be delayed already, just weeks after being announced. We saw a similarly frustrating issue with the Canon EOS R7.

Camera delays like this are always going to be frustrating for fans of the best Nikon camera (opens in new tab)s, but they must be just as tricky to navigate for manufacturers themselves. We'll keep our eyes peeled for developments on the Nikon Z8, and bring you them as they happen. After all, at the moment all we can do is watch and wait. Of course, if the rumors (opens in new tab) are true, we'll be waiting until spring 2023.