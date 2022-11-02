Prices of Fujfilm X100 series camera skyrocket due to TikTok craze

Unless you’ve used TikTok before, you might not be aware of how powerful it is as a selling tool. From beauty products to cleaning supplies or quirky gadgets that make life that little bit easier, thousands of people have suffered from “TikTok made me buy it” syndrome. And while most products are relatively cheap, the latest TikTok trend has seen prices of the Fujifilm X-100 skyrocket.

The Fujifilm X100 series started with the Fujifilm X-100 over 10 years ago and since then the X100S, X100T (opens in new tab), X100F (opens in new tab) and X100V (opens in new tab) One of the reasons these fixed lens APS-C cameras are so popular is due to their size, portability and quality of images. Fujifilm is renowned for its stunning straight-out-of-camera JPEG so for TikTok creators who want to get content online as quickly as possible, don’t need to add an extra stage to the process.

In the last few days, prices for the Fujifilm X100 series cameras have shot up at an unbelievable rate. Take the OG Fujifilm X100 for example, when it was launched back in 2010, its original RRP was $1,199 yet now, more than 12 years later it’s back up at the $949 mark. Similarly, just a few days ago, the X100V was going for almost double what its RRP was at an eyewatering, $2,397 according to Fuji Addict (opens in new tab).

Luckily for people living in the UK and Europe, these soaring prices haven’t seemed to have affected the Fujifilm X-100 series; it’s very much a concentrated US trend. However, with money so tight for so many people at the moment, we can only hope the prices drop again soon. That begs the question, who on earth is going out and buying one of these cameras when you could buy the powerful Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) for less?! Ok, it is bigger and chunkier than the X100 but the JPEGs that come out of it are still beautiful and after all, that’s the main reason sales of the X100 series have spiked.

Of course with TikTokers, looks are important and the X100 series is undoubtedly very pretty. Like most Fujifilm cameras they are modeled on traditional, 35mm SLR's which let's be honest, do look a lot nicer than most modern cameras do. This just goes to show how much power TikTok has - it's not just about dance videos and weird millennial crazes.

