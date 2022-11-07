Canon has announced that the EOS R6 Mark II, only announced last week, has already been delayed due to the ongoing and continued component crisis.

Indeed, not only has the Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab) been added to the delayed list, but so have the other two products announced by the manufacturer at the same time – the much anticipated Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM (opens in new tab) portrait lens and the Canon Speedlite EL-5 (opens in new tab).

That list is by no means a short one, as it already includes a number of Canon products that have been in short supply ever since their original announcements – namely the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), Canon EOS R5C, Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM (opens in new tab).

"Currently, we have received more orders than expected for each of the following products, and due to the impact of global supply of parts, delivery delays are occurring," states the manufacturer (opens in new tab) on the product supply status page on its Japanese website [machine translated].

"We apologize again for making our customers wait so long. We will continue to take measures for stable product supply so that we can deliver products as soon as possible. Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding."

Obviously, these delays are nothing new – and are hardly exclusive to Canon. Every manufacturer has faced manufacturing, supply chain and shipping disruption ever since the start of COVID – including, ironically enough, the original Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab) that this new model is supposed to be replacing.

Indeed, the life of the original R6 feels like it has unjustly been cut short at both ends, since it was unavailable for much of its launch year in 2020 and it has now been officially discontinued by Canon, to make way for the Mark II.

Of course, you can still get that camera – some of the best Canon EOS R6 deals (opens in new tab) are already here, now that it's no longer a current model. And we expect there to be some great Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) on it if you can bear waiting a bit longer!

