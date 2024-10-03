Fujifilm announces its October X Summit with a focus on design & firmware updates

Fujifilm's next X Summit will be on October 14 and the company is already teasing what to expect

Fujifilm Clay Studio building with a blue sky behind and text overlayed announcing the X Summit 2024
Fujifilm has just announced its next X-Summit for October 14 at 9:00EST / 13:00 GMT (6:00PST or 22:00JST) and will be held at Fujifilm's Clay Studio in Tokyo.

Fujifilm has already had a pretty packed 2024, with two X-Summits already taking place this year, the first in Tokyo in February to announce the blockbuster Fujifilm X100VI alongside a raft of firmware and app updates, and the second in Sydney to launch the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, Fujifilm X-T50, and the Fujinon XF 16-50mm and Fujinon GF 500mm lenses.

