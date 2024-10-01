Is the Fujifilm GFX 100 II a viable hybrid camera for filmmaking and stills?

As a Fujifilm GFX user, I was very excited to see the release of the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, an all-new 100MP medium format monster, but what really excited me was when Fujifilm announced that it is a 'hybrid powerhouse'.

I am still trying to get my head around the fact that we can use digital medium format cameras handheld, out of the studio on location, and don't need to break the bank to do so (in comparison to Hasselblad and Phase One's offerings).

Fujifilm has certainly revolutionized medium format cameras and delivered them to the masses, however, the prospect of using it as a video camera was a little too hard to believe – until I saw the specifications and the sample footage.

The Fujifilm GFX 100 II is one of, if not, my favorite I have ever used for stills photography. The amount of detail that you can capture is breathtaking, and the colors that Fujifilm produces with its film simulations, provide endless opportunities for exploration. While using it however, I never even considered testing out the video capabilities as it felt completely foreign on a medium format camera but recent footage has made me wish I did.

Trailer | SOUL OF THE CITY | FUJIFILM GFX100 II Short Film - YouTube Watch On

Above is a trailer for the short film Soul of the City, captured entirely on the GFX 100 II with adapted anamorphic lenses. The image quality, color grade, and overall aesthetic of the trailer look phenomenal and show off the camera's excellent video capabilities, and the behind-the-scenes video provided another level of technical insight.

The filmmakers praised the camera's versatility for being able to capture a mixture of static and dynamic shots without having to change the rig setup. The GFX has a huge sensor which brings with it, a large dynamic range of 14+ stops, this was also singled out as a key feature for the filmmakers as it enabled a larger level of adjustment to the shadows and highlights when post-processing.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The GFX 100 II has 4K/60p and 8K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit in-camera recording, a base ISO of 100, support for multiple cine recording formats, subject tracking, and F-Log2 support – all of the specs to make it an incredible video camera.

I'm not saying that this should be chosen over a dedicated video or cinema camera but with the GFX quality stills capabilities, Fujifilm hit the nail on the head – this is a powerhouse of hybrid camera!

