Fujifilm officially announces the date for its next X Summit

Fujifilm has now officially confirmed the date ad place for its next big announcement event. The next Fujifilm X Summit will be held in Stockholm Sweden on September 12, closely followed by the Fujikina event on September 13.

Fujifilm's last x Summit was only a few short months ago when it announced the Fujifilm X-S20 alongside the Fujifilm XF 8mm lens. In its announcement video, Fujifilm gave a brief update on the X-S20, commenting that the reception of the camera has been excellent and it is working hard to fulfill orders after its demand reportedly outstripped supply.

Fujikina will follow the X Summit on the following day, and also be held in Stockholm, this is Fujifilm's big consumer showcase event where members of the public can visit and get hands-on with all of Fujifilm's latest tech.

Fujifilm has not given any more hints about what it might have lined up for its latest announcement, and often X Summits have a number of different products announced, however, this isn't going to stop us from having a few educated guesses at what cameras in Fujifilm's lineup are due a refresh, or any big hole in its roster.

Fujifilm GFX 100S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The best rumors currently point to a new camera in the GFX lineup, with a replacement for the GFX 100S looking like the likely candidate. With Fujifilm's improved auto tracking and sensor technology in its latest Fujifilm X-H2S, then it's likely that we will see this feed into the GFX lineup soon. Rumors point to a new GFX camera also bringing back the tilting and detachable viewfinder from the original GFX 50S, as well as adding a CFExpress card slot for more professional video recording.

If we don't see anything new if the GFX range, might we see the announcement of an X-Pro 4 follow-up that rights some of the previous model's wrongs as well as adds Fujifilm's latest 40MP X-Trans sensor and X-Processor for subject recognition and tracking?

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 was a divisive camera, with a lot of controversy around its choice of screen (or lack thereof), there are also some significant questions about its build quality. However, there is no denying that it was a popular camera amongst ex-film enthusiasts for its retro styling and rangefinder design with its hybrid viewfinder. However, there are no other suggestions that an X-Pro4 is on the horizon, but there is still time for leaks to emerge.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 being presented at the X-Summit conference in 2019 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X100V has been out of stock for months, with Fujifilm struggling to meet demand, but is it just overdue a replacement? Adding the latest X-Trans sensor and X-Processor would again make this camera incredible, and in-body image stabilization would certainly be welcome.

However, rumors have pegged that the next version of the X100V not coming until next year, although if it is just easier to make a new model, then this timeline could be brought forward. Although I will place a large bet now on Fujifilm not being able to prepare for the demand in that short a space of time.

Who knows, maybe none of these predictions will come to pass. Whatever comes out the Fujifilm X Summit in September, you can bet that we will be there to cover it.

Find out more about the best Fujifilm cameras in our guide. You can also see our picks for the best Fujifilm GF lenses and the best Fujifilm lenses for X-mount.