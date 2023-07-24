Fujifilm's blockbuster camera won't get a replacement until next year (report)

Been trying to get hold of a Fujifilm X100V? Wait in line. And if you're holding out for the X100V replacement, well, you're going to be waiting for a while longer, as the successor isn't going to arrive until 2024.

So say the latest rumors, at least. The Fujifilm X100V has become rare as rocking horse poop and twice as expensive, thanks to it blowing up on TikTok where it has become the camera to have if you're a content creator.

With Fujifilm unable to meet ongoing demand, despite launching a new strategy to beat the parts shortage, many have given up on the hope of finding stock available online or in stores.

With the only other option being to pay extortionate fees on the second-hand market, would-be customers have started looking to the X100V's replacement. There is, after all, a Fujifilm X-Summit rumored to September, and the X100 series has adopted a three-year release cycle.

However, while the X100V was launched in 2020, it's being reported by Fuji Rumors that its follow-up won't arrive until 2024. Citing a trusted source, the site "confirms" that the new camera will be announced early next year.

Of course, the next question then becomes… what will the camera actually be called?

For those unfamiliar with the rest of the product line, the X100 family has one of the strangest naming conventions of any camera series. It started with the original Fujifilm X100, which is simple enough, but rather than call its successor the "Mark II", it was instead Christened the Fujifilm X100S – the "S" standing for "Second".

The Fujifilm X100T and Fujifilm X100F carried suffixes standing for "Third" and "Fourth" respectively, but of course that meant that the fifth camera in the series had to change tack – because "F" had already been used. Hence we have the X100V, with "V" being the Roman numeral for five.

With "S" already having been used for the second camera in the series, it makes sense for the next camera to be called the X100VI (and for the next one to be called the X100VII). Although Fujifilm has a history of surprising us, so we won't be too shocked if it throws us a curveball in 2024…

(Image credit: Future)

If you're tired of waiting, check out the best Fujifilm cameras to see what else the company has to tempt you with – along with the best Fujifilm lenses to accompany them.