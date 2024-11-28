Fujifilm issues a countermeasure for multiple cameras after recent connection failures to its Remote App

By
published

Connection issues between multiple Fujifilm camera models and the Remote Camera App have been reestablished via a firmware update – but not to all cameras affected

Fujifilm
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has announced a firmware update for several cameras in its GFX and X series, addressing issues with the Fujifilm Camera Remote app when used with the latest iOS and Android devices.

This update comes after the company acknowledged the problem in a statement last month, acknowledging connectivity failures between their cameras and smartphones or tablets. While this update resolves the issue for some models, it does not fix the issue for all.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

Related articles