Fujifilm issues a countermeasure for multiple cameras after recent connection failures to its Remote App

Fujifilm has announced a firmware update for several cameras in its GFX and X series, addressing issues with the Fujifilm Camera Remote app when used with the latest iOS and Android devices.

This update comes after the company acknowledged the problem in a statement last month, acknowledging connectivity failures between their cameras and smartphones or tablets. While this update resolves the issue for some models, it does not fix the issue for all.

Fujifilm confirmed that the firmware update "fixes a bug causing the camera to freeze when connecting to Fujifilm Camera Remote installed on smartphones and tablets." This issue has been a particular issue with newer smartphones, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 series, as well as other recent devices running iOS 18 or the latest Android versions.

The updated firmware is now available for the Fujifilm GFX 50S, X-Pro2, X-T2, X-T20, X-E3, and X100F. Users can download the firmware from Fujifilm’s website to restore connectivity with their mobile devices.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Not all Fujifilm camera owners will benefit from this update, however, due to 'hardware limitations', the company revealed it would not release firmware revisions for older models. Fujifilm states, "We will not be able to revise the firmware for some models due to hardware limitations of the cameras since they had been on the market for a long period of time."

These affected models include the Fujifilm X-T1, X-T10, X-E2S, X-E2, X-M1, X-A1, X-A2, X100T, X70, X30, XQ2, and XQ1.

This decision leaves long-time users of these cameras in a difficult position. While Fujifilm has provided 'workarounds', such as transferring images via USB or using a card reader, these methods lack the convenience of wireless transfers that users have come to expect.

This firmware update sheds light on a recurring issue within the photography industry. With many recent firmware updates from various manufacturers addressing issues introduced by earlier updates, one might wonder if firmware is increasingly becoming more of an issue creator than a problem solver.

Fujifilm’s official statement acknowledges the inconvenience caused by this issue, asking for 'customers’ understanding'. However, it’s fair to question whether more could have been done to extend the lifecycle of these older models, especially given the premium nature of Fujifilm’s cameras.

While this firmware update will be a relief for users of supported models, it’s a reminder of the challenges posed by increasingly speedy technological advancements. For those with older Fujifilm cameras, this situation may serve as a prompt to reconsider their workflows or evaluate whether it’s time to invest in newer equipment.

For more details, including download links for the firmware updates and instructions on alternative image transfer methods, visit Fujifilm’s official website.

