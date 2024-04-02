Fujifilm firmwares five cameras (but the big one is still to come)

The bodies benefiting from the update are the Fujifilm X-T4, X-T3, X-S10, X-T30 II, and GFX 50S II. The updates are slightly different but each is centered around fixing recurring bug issues instead of adding new features – not the expected Kaizen update we were promised at the most recent X-Summit.
The firmware notes can be found below along with the corresponding download links:
• A firmware bug is fixed in that the exposure of the preview image and the recorded image are different from each other when shooting manually with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR, which has a bright aperture F value.
• A firmware bug is fixed in that the images taken were not saved to the memory card in the camera in case the image transfer setting to "Fujifilm XApp" or "Fujifilm Camera Remote" is set to "Auto Image Transfer Order".
• A firmware bug is fixed that the flicker occurs in certain environments even if the "Flicker Reduction" setting is turned on.
All firmware updates are important, even if they only address minor bug fixes, but Fujifilm users will be eagerly awaiting a larger update scheduled for later this year.
During the Fujifilm X-summit, Fujifilm announced a Kaizen update that will see a more significant firmware released for the most recent models of mirrorless cameras. According to Fuji Rumors, this will include improvements to tracking performance accuracy and subject detection, and add a new film simulation. But users will have to wait a little longer for that update…
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.