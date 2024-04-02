Fujifilm firmwares five cameras (but the big one is still to come)

Fresh firmware updates for five Fujifilm cameras – but the big Kaizen update is yet to arrive

Fujifilm has released new firmware updates fixing bug issues and improving operational stability in five models across its catalog of retro cameras and medium format cameras

The bodies benefiting from the update are the Fujifilm X-T4, X-T3, X-S10, X-T30 II, and GFX 50S II. The updates are slightly different but each is centered around fixing recurring bug issues instead of adding new features – not the expected Kaizen update we were promised at the most recent X-Summit.

