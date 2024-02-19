Live
Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit 2024 live with us - follow all the announcements
Fujifilm's first X-Summit of 2024 is coming live from Tokyo tonight
Fujifilm's first X-Summit of 2024 takes place in Tokyo tomorrow, February 20, at 2.30pm Japanese time - and we are here to bring you all the news as it happens.
X-Summits have become a regular event where Fujifilm reveals the latest products and development announcements for its GFX and X series of mirrorless cameras. And the great thing is that they are streamed live, so everyone can follow along as the details are revealed.
At the last X-Summit, just five months ago in Stockholm, Sweden, the company announced the flagship Fujifilm GFX100 II medium-format camera along with news of five new GF lenses.
The time difference will mean a late night or an early start for those of us in the US or Europe. The event starts at 00.30am EST or 5.30am GMT – but if you are a Fujifilm X-shooter or a GFX fanatic, you may just want to follow along with us using the YouTube link below…
Chris has been writing about digital cameras since they first went on sale. He has reported on Fujifilm X-mount and GF-mount cameras since the systems were first launched, and has had the honor of attending three X-Summits in person – in London, Tokyo and New York.
The Fujifilm X-Summit has already become something of a fixture in the camera calendar - but this industry event only started back in 2019, so in the history of photography is still relatively new.
This February 2024 X-Summit will be the twelfth so far. Here is a list of all the dates and venues so far:
1: Dubai - February 2019
2: Shibuya - September 2019
3: London - February 2020
4: Omiya - October 2020
5: Global (virtual) - January 2021
6: Global (virtual) - September 2021
7: Omiya - May 2022
8: New York - September 2022
9: Tokyo - November 2022
10: Bangkok - May 2023
11: Stockholm - September 2023
12: Tokyo - February 2024
And now the latest teaser video, posted on Instagram over the weekend, shows us more glimpses of what looks like a retro-styled compact-shaped camera…
A post shared by FUJIFILM X/GFX USA (@fujifilmx_us)
A photo posted by on
Above: Fujifilm's second teaser video for its X-Summit announcement
So what do we think we have in store at the Tokyo 2024 X-Summit? Fujifilm has already been teasing with us with what it has in store, with a series of social media posts…
The first of these posted 11 days ago, simply said "See you soon", and showed a silhouetted shape of what could be a compact camera…
A post shared by FUJIFILM X/GFX USA (@fujifilmx_us)
A photo posted by on
Above: Fujifilm's first teaser for the 2024 Tokyo X-Summit
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1