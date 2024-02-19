Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit 2024 live with us - follow all the announcements

Fujifilm's first X-Summit of 2024 takes place in Tokyo tomorrow, February 20, at 2.30pm Japanese time - and we are here to bring you all the news as it happens.

X-Summits have become a regular event where Fujifilm reveals the latest products and development announcements for its GFX and X series of mirrorless cameras. And the great thing is that they are streamed live, so everyone can follow along as the details are revealed.

At the last X-Summit, just five months ago in Stockholm, Sweden, the company announced the flagship Fujifilm GFX100 II medium-format camera along with news of five new GF lenses.

The time difference will mean a late night or an early start for those of us in the US or Europe. The event starts at 00.30am EST or 5.30am GMT – but if you are a Fujifilm X-shooter or a GFX fanatic, you may just want to follow along with us using the YouTube link below…