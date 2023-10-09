Forget Prime Day! Amazon has already dropped $3,400 off my dream camera in this luxury Hasselblad limited edition deal

By Chris George
published

This Anniversary Ediiton Hasselblad 907X is the camera my dreams are made of - and Amazon has now knocked 23% off the price

Hasselblad deal
(Image credit: Hasselblad)

It is still a while to wait until Black Friday, but the holiday camera deals are starting to appear - and with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days starting late tonight (midnight PT), we are starting to see some great offers from Amazon (and its rivals) already.

Of all the deals we have seen so far - this is by far the most enticing. It is a dream camera kit from legendary Swedish medium-format specialists Hasselblad. If we had the money, we wouldn't hesitate to buy this beautiful limited-edition kit. And with over $3,000 off this is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit

Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit | $14,884 | $11,424.95
SAVE $3,460 at Amazon This is a limited edition of the Hasselblad 907x medium format modular camera that was launched to celebrate Hasselblad's 80th birthday. The kit includes a 30mm f/3.5 that matches the lunar grey color of the camera. Also includes the optical viewfinder.

View Deal

The modular design of the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition camera (Image credit: Hasselblad)

The Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition was released for the 80th anniversary of the company. It is based around its amazing modular 907X camera that combines a detachable 50MP medium-format back with the slimmest camera body you ever say (essentially just the lens mount. You then add your lens, and other accessories.

The Anniversary Edition gives you everything you need to get started, coming with a 30mm f/3.5, a sports finder, and the optional grip.

As a tribute to Hasselblad's part in the Apollo missions, the camera back and the lens are finished in a special space grey.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

