DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range

Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations.

DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result

DxO’s profiles also use graduated sharpening across the frame to match each lens’s sharpness characteristics and counteract edge softness. As well as correcting regular lateral chromatic aberration (color fringing), DxO’s corrections are also designed to fix longitudinal (bokeh) fringing.

DxO FilmPack 6, PureRAW 2 and Nik Collection 5 and ViewPoint 3 now share DxO's huge library of camera-lens correction profiles. (Image credit: DxO)

This update also adds support for a number of new cameras and lenses. New cameras supported include the DJI Mini 3 Pro, Fujifilm X-H2S, Nikon D810A and Nikon Z30.

New lenses supported in this update include the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM, Fuji 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR (also with profiles for use with the TC 1.4x WR and TC 2x WR teleconverters), Panasonic Lumix Leica DG Vario Summilux 25-50mm f/1.7 ASPH, Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G, Sony FE 24-70mm f/.8 GM II, Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G, Sony E PZ 10-20mm f/4 G, Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM.

The turnaround time for new camera and lens support is proving pretty rapid – notably for the new Nikon Z30 and Canon’s new RF-S lenses. DxO’s corrections are effective on pro-level equipment, but the quality gain is even more noticeable with lower-end camera gear.

This is not a major version update, so it’s free to all existing users, and you should be prompted to download the update when you next use your software.

