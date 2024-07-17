Don’t miss out! The Canon R10 is just £729 in the Amazon Prime Day sale – that’s £270 off!

We’re approaching the finishing line for 2024’s Amazon Prime Day sale – but there’s still time to save £270 on the R10, an excellent mirrorless camera from Canon. For just £729, it’s got some cutting-edge features, including 4K video recording and Canon’s superb Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system. This offer for the R10 is without doubt one of the best camera deals for Prime Day we’ve seen this year!

Canon EOS R10 | was £999.99 | now £729

Save £270.99 at Amazon This modern mirrorless camera body packs in 24.2MP stills capabilities and UHD 4K video recording – perfect for content creatives.

The Canon EOS R10 is a very affordable mirrorless camera that offers strong features for both photos and video. Expect high-speed shooting, an accomplished AF system, and 4K video recording, plus much more.

The R10 has the same powerful Digic X processor that’s used in the flagship Canon EOS R3, enabling it to shoot in burst mode at up to 23 frames per second if you use its silent electronic shutter, or 15fps with its mechanical shutter.

The R10's APS-C format image sensor offers high-res UHD 4K video recording, with the ability to record at up to 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p when using an oversampled 6K recording area, for improved sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise. When you need slow-motion playback, 120p recording is supported at up to Full HD resolution.

This makes the R10 an ideal camera for anyone wanting to start creating content for clients or social media, and even YouTube.