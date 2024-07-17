Don’t miss out! The Canon R10 is just £729 in the Amazon Prime Day sale – that’s £270 off!

Canon’s R10 is a terrific mirrorless camera – and it’s currently £270 OFF for Amazon Prime Day! Jump on it!

We’re approaching the finishing line for 2024’s Amazon Prime Day sale – but there’s still time to save £270 on the R10, an excellent mirrorless camera from Canon. For just £729, it’s got some cutting-edge features, including 4K video recording and Canon’s superb Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system. This offer for the R10 is without doubt one of the best camera deals for Prime Day we’ve seen this year!

Canon EOS R10 | was £999.99| now £729 Save £270.99 at Amazon

Canon EOS R10 | was £999.99 | now £729
Save £270.99 at Amazon This modern mirrorless camera body packs in 24.2MP stills capabilities and UHD 4K video recording – perfect for content creatives.

View Deal
