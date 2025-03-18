Amazon Big Spring Sale: When is is, what camera deals are there, and what you need to know

With Black Friday long gone and Prime Day still months away, it's been a quiet period for deals. That’s about to change, as Amazon has announced its Big Spring Sale (known as Spring Deal Days in the UK), running from March 25 to March 31.

Some early discounts are already live, giving shoppers a chance to grab bargains ahead of the official start date. Once the sale begins, expect even more price drops on popular products, including exclusive deals for Prime members.

Early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon SAVE $27 at Amazon Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on who's knocking, via your smartphone, even when you’re not home.



💰 Great price for a smart doorbell

✅ Wired or wireless installation

❌ Ring Doorbell has a larger field of view

Blink Mini 2 Twin-pack: at Amazon SAVE $32 at Amazon. The Mini 2 is the baby of the Blink range - and you can now get a pair of these for almost half price.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2: was $139.98 now $89.98 at Amazon SAVE $50 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.



💰 Inside and outside coverage

✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life

❌ Some features require a subscription

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $122.97 at Amazon SAVE $77 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.



💰 Great-value starter bundle

✅ Compatible with Amazon Alexa

❌ Some features require a subscription

Is the Amazon Big Spring Sale worth it?

This time of year is typically slow for major discounts, with the biggest events—such as Memorial Day sales and Prime Day—still on the horizon. That usually means fewer deals overall, and those that do appear may not be as steep as during Black Friday.

However, if last year's sale is any indication, we can expect prices to match or come close to Black Friday levels on many items.

For those looking to save, this sale could still be a great opportunity to snag discounts on best-selling Amazon devices and other tech essentials.

The early offers already include some solid price cuts, and as the week progresses, we anticipate even more exciting deals across various photography categories

The team at Digital Camera World will be keeping a close eye on everything Amazon has to offer, and will be producing best deal post to keep you all updated with the hottest deals as and when we seen them.

Check back next week for full coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and stay with us in the coming days as we highlight the best early deals before the main event kicks off.