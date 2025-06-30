These early Prime Day GoPro deals have come just in time for the summer adventures

Amazon's big summer Prime Day sale doesn't start for a few days - but we are already seeing some tempting early Prime Day camera deals.

One thing we have noticed is that there are some great offers on GoPro action cameras - which may prove tempting if you are heading away on your own adventures this summer. With all GoPro cameras being fully waterproof - they are a great option for use by the pool, on the beach, or in the surf.

🇺🇸 Best GoPro deals in US

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $369.99 now $279 at Amazon SAVE $89 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $429 now $329 at Amazon SAVE $100 at Amazon. GoPro's latest flagship has only recently become available in white (as opposed to the standard black) - so it is great to see this offer on this cool colorway (just take care you don't lose it in the snow!)

GoPro The Handler: was $32.99 now $21.50 at Amazon SAVE $11.49. This popular GoPro accessory acts as a grip for vlogging – giving you something to hold on as you move with the camera. But it also as a flotation device, so your camera doesn't sink when you use your GoPro on or under water.

🇬🇧 Best GoPro deals in UK

GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon SAVE £30.99 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £249 at Amazon SAVE £150 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.

Check out our full guide to the best GoPro cameras, and to the best GoPro accessories