These early Prime Day GoPro deals have come just in time for the summer adventures
The USA's favorite action cameras are already being discounted ahead of Amazon's big summer sale
Amazon's big summer Prime Day sale doesn't start for a few days - but we are already seeing some tempting early Prime Day camera deals.
One thing we have noticed is that there are some great offers on GoPro action cameras - which may prove tempting if you are heading away on your own adventures this summer. With all GoPro cameras being fully waterproof - they are a great option for use by the pool, on the beach, or in the surf.
🇺🇸 Best GoPro deals in US
SAVE $89 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.
SAVE $100 at Amazon. GoPro's latest flagship has only recently become available in white (as opposed to the standard black) - so it is great to see this offer on this cool colorway (just take care you don't lose it in the snow!)
SAVE $100 at Amazon. This is a neat kit that combines the flagship GoPro Hero13 with a set of third-party lenses to give you boundless creative options. Includes a wide-angle, macro and anamorphic adapotrs - and set of six ND filters.
SAVE $11.49. This popular GoPro accessory acts as a grip for vlogging – giving you something to hold on as you move with the camera. But it also as a flotation device, so your camera doesn't sink when you use your GoPro on or under water.
🇬🇧 Best GoPro deals in UK
SAVE £30.99 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture
SAVE £150 at Amazon. With its 5.3K video recording and 27MP photos, this GoPro is built for content. With a larger square sensor, you can use clips across multiple platforms and ratios to make your videos go longer.
SAVE £100 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a rugged, waterproof action camera built for high-performance capture, featuring 5.3K video, improved low-light performance, and advanced stabilization - perfect for fast-paced adventures and content creation.
Check out our full guide to the best GoPro cameras, and to the best GoPro accessories
