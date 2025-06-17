Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops to its lowest price ever!

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the most versatile and well-balanced full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market - and now, it’s available for less.

As part of an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, you can pick up the R6 Mark II body for just $1,799, down from the regular price of $1,999. That’s a cool $200 saving on a powerhouse camera built for hybrid creators.

Canon refined nearly everything with this second-gen R6. You get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers crisp detail and dynamic range, even in challenging light. Its uncropped 4K 60p video - oversampled from 6K - is a huge win for filmmakers, while the 40fps burst shooting in electronic shutter mode makes it a beast for action and wildlife shooters. It’s fast, responsive, and delivers the kind of results professionals rely on.

Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system is among the best in the game, with subject tracking that feels almost telepathic - whether you're locking onto eyes, animals, cars, or planes.

The in-body image stabilization offers up to 8 stops of compensation, meaning you can shoot handheld in low light with surprising confidence. Add to that dual card slots, a refined ergonomic body, and a high-resolution EVF, and it’s clear this is a tool for serious creators.

This exclusive offer is only available at B&H for the Bild Expo, and it’s a rare chance to save on a high-performance full-frame camera that handles just about everything you throw at it.

Whether you're upgrading from an older DSLR or stepping into mirrorless for the first time, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II at $1,799 is a seriously smart investment.

