Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops to its lowest price ever!
B&H Bild Expo exclusive: Save $200 on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the most versatile and well-balanced full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market - and now, it’s available for less.
As part of an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, you can pick up the R6 Mark II body for just $1,799, down from the regular price of $1,999. That’s a cool $200 saving on a powerhouse camera built for hybrid creators.
SAVE $200 at B&H. In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids," and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera, and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.
Canon refined nearly everything with this second-gen R6. You get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers crisp detail and dynamic range, even in challenging light. Its uncropped 4K 60p video - oversampled from 6K - is a huge win for filmmakers, while the 40fps burst shooting in electronic shutter mode makes it a beast for action and wildlife shooters. It’s fast, responsive, and delivers the kind of results professionals rely on.
Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system is among the best in the game, with subject tracking that feels almost telepathic - whether you're locking onto eyes, animals, cars, or planes.
The in-body image stabilization offers up to 8 stops of compensation, meaning you can shoot handheld in low light with surprising confidence. Add to that dual card slots, a refined ergonomic body, and a high-resolution EVF, and it’s clear this is a tool for serious creators.
This exclusive offer is only available at B&H for the Bild Expo, and it’s a rare chance to save on a high-performance full-frame camera that handles just about everything you throw at it.
Whether you're upgrading from an older DSLR or stepping into mirrorless for the first time, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II at $1,799 is a seriously smart investment.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
