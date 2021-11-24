Popular

Check out this $24 Polaroid Underwater Camera!

A Polaroid camera that shoots underwater? This perfect stocking stuffer is just $24 right now!

Black Friday Polaroid Underwater Camera
(Image credit: Amazon)

Looking for an underwater action camera, but don't want to shell out big bucks for a GoPro? Then check out this brilliant Black Friday camera deal, which is ideal for gifting this holiday season: the Polaroid Underwater Camera is just $24.98

Polaroid Underwater Camera $24.98 (was $39.00)

Save $14.02 Take your camera diving, snorkling, mount it to your bike or dashboard – this 12.1MP waterproof camera records 720p 30p footage ideal for capturing the action!
The best waterproof cameras can set you back a pretty penny, while the best GoPro cameras can be a little too pricey to gift. If you're looking for an inexpensive action camera that can go anywhere and shoot anything, this Polaroid Underwater Camera is unbeatable value!

Waterproof, dustproof, freezeproof and shockproof, it goes all the places you daren't take your smartphone or traditional camera. It's also one of the best cameras for kids as it takes a licking and keeps on ticking!

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

