Check out this $24 Polaroid Underwater Camera!

Looking for an underwater action camera, but don't want to shell out big bucks for a GoPro? Then check out this brilliant Black Friday camera deal, which is ideal for gifting this holiday season: the Polaroid Underwater Camera is just $24.98!

Save $14.02 Take your camera diving, snorkling, mount it to your bike or dashboard – this 12.1MP waterproof camera records 720p 30p footage ideal for capturing the action!

The best waterproof cameras can set you back a pretty penny, while the best GoPro cameras can be a little too pricey to gift. If you're looking for an inexpensive action camera that can go anywhere and shoot anything, this Polaroid Underwater Camera is unbeatable value!

Waterproof, dustproof, freezeproof and shockproof, it goes all the places you daren't take your smartphone or traditional camera. It's also one of the best cameras for kids as it takes a licking and keeps on ticking!

