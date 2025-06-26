Got kids? Going on vacation? Get this waterproof compact camera!

If you're heading on a family vacation with the kids this summer, you might want to pick up the new AgfaPhoto Realikids Cam Waterproof 2 – a super snazzy waterproof camera that will keep them occupied encourage their interest in taking images even in the sea or the pool.

I know I'm a sucker for candy-colored cameras, but I won't lie – the two color options are so funky that even I'm tempted to buy one! Why don't they make grown-up cameras in watermelon or birthday cake finishes?

Anyway, the Realikids Cam Waterproof 2 can be used down to 10ft / 3m with no case or housing required. It boasts front and rear cameras, promising HD photo and video, along with a 2.8-inch rear screen.

I can't find any sensor information, but the specs list resolutions of 5MP, 8MP, 10MP and 12MP and 2.7K FullHD video. If it's anything like the AgfaPhoto Realishot C130, some of those are going to be achieved via interpolation – I'd imagine this is probably a 5MP sensor.

(Image credit: GT Company)

Because this is a camera for kids, it comes with eight photo filters (which are really more like frames, decorated with things like cartoon characters and hearts and rainbows) along with three games (Snake, Sokoban and a Tetris clone).

The camera accepts microSD memory cards of up to 128GB (not included), and is powered by a 1200mAh battery that charges up via a USB-C port.

In addition to a USB cable, a hand wrist strap is also bundled in the box – an important accessory for cameras that easily dropped and lost in the water.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AgfaPhoto Realikids Cam Waterproof 2 is available to order now, priced £59.99 and shipping in August (you can pre-order the blue version and the red version at Amazon). International pricing and availability to be confirmed.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company) (Image credit: GT Company)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best waterproof cameras and the best cameras for kids. And if you're looking for a grown-up camera for your vacation, check out the best travel cameras.