The best Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 deals in September 2021

Looking for the best deals for the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11? You've come to the right place as we've scoured the internet for all the very best offers, so you don't have to. This Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 was released over a year ago and since then its prices have been dropping, so now you can pick up one of these fun, instant cameras for under £80/$80.

The Instax Mini series has been a massive hit in recent years – possibly as people want the more tangible photos in an increasingly digital world – and with the introduction of the Mini 11, there are now even more color options and some neat functions too.

These fun cameras are always sought after during the summer months, so if you've got a holiday coming up and fancy taking some cool, instant snaps, or you'd like to give this camera as a gift to someone – now's the to buy time.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax Mini 11 is available in charcoal gray and five different pastel colors (Blush Pink, Ice White, Lilac Purple, Sky Blue and Capri Blue) and has a design that is based on that of the best-selling Instax Mini 9 – but adds some new refinements to the mix.

A neat feature is a Selfie Mode that uses a built-in close-up facility in the camera to take your selfies – and the mirror on the lens is useful for framing. This facility decreases the minimum focusing distance of the camera from 0.5m to 0.3m, meaning the camera can take detail shots too.

There's also an interchangeable shutter button - a pair of stickers that allow you to customize the look of your instant camera. A glow-in-the-dark shutter button, or a 'jewel' in a color to match the camera, are the two options you get.

The camera also has a 'rounder, softer, modern and compact look' than its popular predecessor the Instax mini 9, as well as being about 5 per cent smaller, which makes it more handy.

