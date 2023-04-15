Canon and Sony were the big winners at this year's Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards, taking home five trophies apiece – including awards for best camera, best photo smartphone and best photo printer.

The annual TIPA Awards are given to the imaging industry's most exciting products and technologies, so having even a single release being recognized is a pretty big deal – let alone taking a trunkful of trophies home, as Canon and Sony have.

Canon picked up awards for two cameras, the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R5C (opens in new tab), for Best Camera Innovation and Best Professional 8K Hybrid Camera respectively. In particular, the R3 was singled out for its Eye Control AF technology that enables you to move focus points by simply looking around the viewfinder.

"TIPA members who tested Eye Control AF were intrigued and impressed by how rapidly focus point was attained and displayed in the camera’s OLED EVF (electronic viewfinder)," said TIPA (opens in new tab).

"They noted how the AF system could then continue to keep focus on the subject via the R3’s AF tracking technology – including humans, animals, and vehicles – due to its deep learning, AI autofocus system and the camera’s very fast and responsive back-illuminated stacked sensor and Digic X processor."

Canon also scored awards for two lenses, the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM (opens in new tab), as well as securing Best Photo Printer (opens in new tab) for the Canon Pixma MegaTank G650.

Sony was awarded Best Full Frame Expert Camera and Best Vlogger Camera for the Sony Alpha 7 IV (opens in new tab) and Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab) respectively, with the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II (opens in new tab) and Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II (opens in new tab) and Sony Xperia Pro-I (opens in new tab) also picking up gongs.

The awards won by the major camera manufacturers are listed below, and you can check out the full list of winners at the TIPA World Awards website (opens in new tab).

Sony also took home 5 awards, including for the Sony A7 IV (Image credit: Sony)

Canon

Best Camera Innovation – Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab)

Best Professional 8K Hybrid Camera – Canon EOS R5C (opens in new tab)

Best Full Frame Wide Angle Zoom Lens – Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM (opens in new tab)

Best Macro Lens – Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM (opens in new tab)

Best Photo Printer – Canon Pixma MegaTank G650 (opens in new tab)

Fujifilm

Best Medium Format Camera – Fujifilm GFX 50S II (opens in new tab)

Leica

Best Rangefinder Camera – Leica M11 (opens in new tab)

Nikon

Best Full Frame Professional Camera – Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab)

Best APS-C Camera – Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab)

OM System

Best Micro Four Thirds Camera – OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab)

Panasonic

Best Professional 4K Hybrid Camera – Panasonic Lumix GH6 (opens in new tab)

Best Professional Video Camera – Panasonic Lumic BS1H (opens in new tab)

Sony

Best Full Frame Expert Camera – Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab)

Best Vlogger Camera – Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab)

Best Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens – Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II (opens in new tab)

Best Full Frame Telephoto Zoom Lens – Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II (opens in new tab)

Best Photo Smartphone Professional – Sony Xperia Pro-I (opens in new tab)