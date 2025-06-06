Funniest photos from the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards (so far!)

Get ready to smile – an exclusive preview of standout images from the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has arrived, revealing the lighter, funnier side of the animal kingdom – and you can still submit your work, winning Nikon cameras like the Z6 III or Z50 II, along with other great prizes.

Nikon shared 10 images, a glimpse of this year's funniest and most charming images. From penguins lining up to leap off an iceberg to two lion cubs attempting to climb a tree in "robber ladder" style, and birds tirelessly building enormous nests. This is not just to entertain us at home, but to highlight that this year's Awards are still open to enter until June 30, 2025.

"With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we've loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far and look forward to seeing even more entries over the next month", says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing.

So, whether you're a professional photographer or an enthusiastic amateur, this competition welcomes everyone and celebrates wildlife moments filled with humor and personality – those spontaneous, unposed snapshots that bring animals' curious and amusing antics to life.

All award categories are free to enter, with the grand prize winner receiving a safari experience in the Maasai Mara with Alex Walker's Serian, plus a trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Tanzania. Other category winners will receive top-tier Nikon gear, including a Z50 II camera kit for the Junior Category winner, and a Z6 III kit for the Young Photographer winner, along with premium camera bags from ThinkTANK.

You can find more information on the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

Submission highlights

'Go away' by Annette Kirby (Image credit: Annette Kirby / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Bhargava Srivari / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

'Waving Dragon' by Trevor Rix (Image credit: Trevor Rix / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: Rachelle Mackintosh / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

'Queueing for the polar plunge' by Martin Schmid (Image credit: Martin Schmid / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

'The wig' by Ann Chauvette (Image credit: Yann Chauvette / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

All shared images made the Digital Camera World team smile, from a tiny lizard waving at the camera, to the unbothered rhino wearing a wig of yellow water lilies, or a seller's sea eagle caught mid-call, looking like it's saying "Go away!"

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I HATE IKEA' by Brian Hempstead (Image credit: Brian Hempstead / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

'Happy deer' by Jeremy Duvekot (Image credit: Jeremy Duvekot / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

This year's judging panel features renowned Nikon Creators, including Cameron Whitnall, Hannah Stitfall, and Roxy Furman. Also on the panel is Charlotte Kemsley, Regional Director for Nikon in Northern Europe, TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas. Also included are wildlife expert Will Travers OBE, Affinity Photo Managing Director Ashley Hewson, and conservationist Bella Lack.

This December, the 2025 Award Finalists will be showcased in an exhibition at the Gallery@Oxo in London, where the winners will be announced. From December, 10-14th, the exhibition will be open to the public for free.

You might like...

Are you searching for more inspiration? Here are the winners of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards from 2024 - featuring a stuck squirrel getting its nut!

And if you are a Nikon shooter, here is our guide to the best Nikon cameras and best Nikon lenses for DSLRs, along with the best Nikon Z lenses for Nikon mirrorless cameras.