The best Canon PIXMA G620 deals in March 2022: stock updates and prices

Think photo-friendly six-ink line-up and you’re probably thinking CMYK with additional light cyan and light magenta thrown into the mix. This PIXMA follows a different path, starting off with CMYK but adding additional grey and red inks. The aim is for a wide color space or gamut, with the bonus of enhanced mono photo printing.

There’s a danger that pouring ink from bottles into tanks could be a messy business. The PIXMA has the process nailed, however, with squeeze-free bottles that simply slot into the top of each tank. They’re leak-free, keyed so that each color of ink only fits into the top of the correct ink tank, and they stop pouring automatically if the ink tank becomes full.

• Read more: Canon PIXMA G620 MegaTank review

The PIXMA G650/G620 is designed as a high-volume printer, so just how many prints can you expect from a full set of bottles, as supplied with the printer? It works out to around 3,800 6x4-inch photos, or around 3,700 mono documents, or 8,000 color documents. It’s not really meant to be a document printer but, despite lacking a pigment-based black ink, mono text is a rich, deep and crisp black with excellent definition. Color documents with mixed text and graphics are of similarly high quality.

Many printers that run on bottled inks claim to save you money in the long run. The PIXMA G650/G620 will save you money even in the short term. The quality of both mono and color photo prints are excellent. Overall, this is a brilliant printer for any photographer who wans to see their images in print, rather than just looking at them on screen.

