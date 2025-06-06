The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 lit up the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, this week, honoring four standout short films that are as diverse in style as they are united in purpose: to tell unforgettable stories.

Now in its third year, this sister competition to the Sony World Photography Awards (created by Creo and sponsored by Sony) continues to make waves for its support of bold, emerging voices in filmmaking.

Hosted by Emmy-winner Denny Directo in the legendary Scenic Arts Building, the ceremony was more than handing out awards; it was about celebrating the future of storytelling and the filmmakers shaping it.

With over 11,750 submissions from 158 countries and territories, the 2025 edition was more competitive than ever.

After a rigorous selection process led by an all-star jury including Jason Reitman, Minhal Baig, Elizabeth Gabler and Justin Chadwick, four winners rose to the top, each representing the very best in fiction, non-fiction, animation, and student filmmaking.

Let’s meet the winners – and the stories that captured the world’s attention…

(Image credit: © Rossana Montoya, Colombia, My Demon, Winner, Fiction, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

Fiction Winner: Rossana Montoya (Colombia)

Film: My Demon

Prize: $5,000 cash + Sony Digital Imaging gear

Told in a single unbroken 17-minute take, My Demon pulls us into the backseat of a car racing to the hospital. But it’s not just about a baby on the way, it’s about a couple on the edge. With rising tension and raw performances, Rossana Montoya explores love, resentment, and emotional survival, all in real time. It's bold, intimate, and masterfully executed.

(Image credit: © Juliet Klottrup, United Kingdom, Travelling Home, Winner, Non-Fiction, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

Non-Fiction Winner: Juliet Klottrup (UK)

Film: Travelling Home

Prize: $5,000 cash + Sony Digital Imaging gear

Filmed on 16mm, Travelling Home is a poetic reflection on identity, belonging, and tradition. It follows an English Romany Traveller during the annual pilgrimage to Appleby Horse Fair, in Cumbria, England, weaving voice, visuals, and memory into a meditative short that feels both timeless and timely. With a deep sensitivity to her subject, Juliet Klottrup shows us the beauty of slowing down and really seeing.

(Image credit: © Santiago O'Ryan & José Navarro, Chile, Hermanos Casablanca (Casablanca Brothers), Winner, Animation, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

Animation Winner: Santiago O’Ryan & José Navarro (Chile)

Film: Hermanos Casablanca

Prize: $5,000 cash + Sony Digital Imaging gear

Set against the shadowy backdrop of the Pinochet dictatorship, Hermanos Casablanca follows two diver brothers drawn into a dangerous mission with the military, all for a chance to learn the fate of their missing sister. With its haunting visuals and emotional depth, the short blends historical trauma with striking artistry. Santiago O’Ryan and José Navarro prove that animation can be just as urgent and grounded as live action.

(Image credit: © Hayder Hoozeer (United Kingdom) & Franz Böhm (Germany), Rock Paper Scissors, Winner, Student, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

Student Winner: Hayder Hoozeer (UK) & Franz Böhm (Germany)

Film: Rock Paper Scissors

Institution: National Film & Television School

Prize: Sony gear for filmmakers and the school

Set in a warzone hospital, Rock Paper Scissors tells the tense and heart-wrenching story of a father and son trying to survive amid growing danger. Drawing from real events, Hayder Hoozeer and Franz Böhm craft a story of love, desperation, and impossible choices, all packed into a claustrophobic, emotionally charged space. Their dynamic direction and sharp storytelling mark them as talents to watch.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025 Winners - YouTube Watch On

More than an award, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are a career accelerator. All winners and shortlisted filmmakers took part in an immersive four-day industry program at Sony Pictures Studios, featuring masterclasses, workshops, and behind-the-scenes sessions led by top executives and creatives.

From cinematography to script development and post-production tools, the experience is designed to equip filmmakers with tools for long-term success.

The Sony Future Filmmaking Awards Jury shared their admiration for this year's winners:

"It is truly exciting to look toward the future of filmmaking through the eyes of this incredible group of winners. As new custodians of the craft, each of them brings a particular vision that challenges the status quo, as well as breathing new life into the stories we tell.

"The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are not only about recognizing this talent – they’re about supporting and empowering those who will shape the industry for years to come, and we are eager to see how they continue to redefine the cinematic landscape."

Following a powerful third edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards will return in spring 2026, with submissions opening in July 2025. Whether you're a student with a story to tell or a seasoned creative ready for your next challenge, this is one competition that truly invests in the future of film.

You can see the full list of winners and shortlist entries on the official competition website.

