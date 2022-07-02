Canon is firing back at the Nikon Z30 with a rival vlogging camera

The Big N made a big deal of the Nikon Z30 – and Canon is bringing out a vlogging camera of its own later this year

Canon EOS M50 Mark II
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon wants you to forget the Nikon Z30, because according to the rumor mill it is readying its own "vlogging camera" for release later this year – potentially the recently speculated Canon EOS R100. 

The Big N has made waves with its newly minted Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab) – a mirrorless APS-C camera that omits an electronic viewfinder and caters to the needs of vloggers and content creators. 

Now that Canon has officially introduced APS-C bodies to the EOS R series, in the shape of the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab), its next release will reportedly be a cropped sensor vlogging camera that will challenge the Z30 head-on.

"Nikon announced the Nikon Z30 Z-mount camera targeting vloggers and people that want a small camera body. Canon will be releasing a similar camera sometime this year," reported (opens in new tab) Canon Rumors.

"It could be the rumored Canon EOS R100, but we have long said that Canon would release an RF-mount APS-C camera with a similar form factor as the EOS M6 Mark II, which is a logical next step for Canon." 

This would indeed be a logical move for the manufacturer. While the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (opens in new tab) is a great camera, it seems to have been discontinued (opens in new tab) in a number of territories as Canon adjusts its strategy with the EOS M line.

By releasing a replacement for the M6 Mark II, with a similar form factor but using the RF mount, it would enable Canon to update a viable product that never found an audience with the EF-M mount, while also bringing to market a specifically vlogging-oriented body – which is lacking in the EOS R ecosystem.

Canon Rumors further reports that the new camera could launch alongside the rumored Canon RF 15-30mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM – which, with a compact design and 24-48mm equivalent focal length, would be an alternative to the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens.

