Has the Canon EOS M6 Mark II been discontinued?

It is being reported that the Canon EOS M6 Mark II has been discontinued, raising questions about the future of Canon's APS-C mirrorless system. While speculation has been around for a few years now that the EOS M line might be in danger, this latest rumor could prove that Canon is focusing its efforts in expanding the EOS R series of cameras and lenses instead.

Released only in 2019, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (and in many ways is a mirrorless version of the Canon EOS 90D) and took over as the flagship model of the EOS M lineup from the Canon EOS M5.

According to a report by Canon rumors, the M6 Mark II has been discontinued in at least two countries:

"We have received reports from two different countries that the Canon EOS M6 Mark II has been discontinued. There will obviously be inventory in various stores around the globe. With no rumored successor, we think that this may be the biggest sign yet that the EOS M system is going to be phased out in favor of an RF mount APS-C camera line."

This speculation is in line with the persistent rumors that the Canon EOS R7 will be an APS-C iteration of the full-frame R system.

"The Canon EOS R7 will be a more 'professional' design, but we fully expect Canon to announce an RF mount APS-C camera or two in the future with similar ergonomics as the EOS M series."

Stock and inventory appear to remain stable in many retailers for now, including Canon's own online store, though the drop in sales of these units may have been a result of the current supply chain issues as well as chip and component shortages that are still sweeping the industry following the pandemic.

Canon could perhaps be strategically prioritizing their limited parts supply towards its most profitable and in-demand flagship models, similar to how Sony has dealt with halting productions and delaying its shipments to maintain sales, additionally postponing new releases by several months to keep up with global setbacks.

Seeing out of stock cameras online can sometimes sway rumor sites to believe that these bodies have therefore been discontinued.

Still, whether or not Canon has plans to discontinue the EOS M6 Mark II, it's clear that the future of Canon's EOS M system remains up in the air. We have reached out to Canon for some clarity on this rumor and will update the article when we receive more information.

