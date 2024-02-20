Canon has retained its title as number 1 brand for interchangeable-lens digital cameras

Canon announces that they have holds onto the number one spot for interchangeable-lens digital cameras, a record it has held for 21 consecutive years.

A survey taken by Canon showed that the camera manufacturer continues to hold the number one share of the global market for interchangeable-lens digital cameras, including both DSLRs and mirrorless. The best Canon EOS cameras are all designed on the basic concept of "Speed, comfort, and high image quality", which canon continues to constantly develop.

Canon EOS R8 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Canon has seen much success with its transition to mirrorless cameras, retaining its title as the number one mirrorless camera brand in America, which would no doubt have contributed to the overall global interchangeable lens sales. Last year saw the release of three additional interchangeable camera models into the market, with the arrival of the Canon EOS R8, R50, and R100.

Much like Canon has done with its DSLR systems, they continue to provide high-performance and highly trusted cameras for all levels of photography. Canon has a fantastic ability to rank highly in both the best beginner cameras and the best professional cameras, providing an entry point for all photographers.

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 IS USM Z (Image credit: Canon)

A wide selection of lenses further supports the demands of shooters with over 115 Canon RF and EF series lenses, for every conceivable creative endeavor. The quality of lenses continues to improve and is a big aspect to consider when buying a camera body. 2023 saw the release of 9 new RF lenses, ranging from an entry-level telephoto with the Canon RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM to the trinity-busting powerhouse of the Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, further improving equipment for all entry levels.

Canon also remains among the top choices for professional sports photographers and was the number one brand to be used at the Rugby World Cup 2023. With two major sporting competitions scheduled for 2024, can Canon hold on to its title for a 22nd consecutive year?

The Sony A9 III will provide a stiff contest, and Canon will need to pull something big out of the bag if it's to compete. Camera rumors suggest a new professional flagship EOS R1 may come in time for the summer Olympic games, but no official statements have been made.

Canon continues to push boundaries and develop new technologies. As a company, they have submitted the most patents for new camera technology in the US, showing their dedication to innovation. 2024 is set to become an exciting year across the imaging industry, but I am most anticipating which of Canon's many patents will come to fruition.

