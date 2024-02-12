Canon retains its status as number one mirrorless camera brand in America!

Canon has been an industry leader in the camera world for decades and its transition into mirrorless cameras has followed its DSLR success. A report by Circana tracked unit sales of mirrorless cameras in the US for the twelve months through 2023, and data shows Canon comes out as the number one brand.

2023 saw the release of several of what we now consider the best Canon cameras, no doubt contributing to the performance in sales. The Canon EOS R system has continued to be developed and refined, to cover the needs of professionals and enthusiasts alike. This was reflected in 2023 with the release of 4 distinct mirrorless cameras, 3 of which were for the EOS R system. The Canon EOS R8 and the EOS R50 were the first to be released, offering fantastic entry-level allrounder options for both full-frame and APS-C. We also saw the release of one of the best beginner cameras of the year, the Canon EOS R100, lowering the entry point for novices further.

Canon PowerShot V10 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon is in a constant state of innovation, ranking higher than any other camera manufacturer for patents submitted. It follows the market trends closely and offers new and exciting products, to meet new demands. Evidence of this can be seen with the release of the Canon Powershot V10, targeted towards the ever-increasing market of content creators and live streamers.

Brian Mahar, the senior vice president and general manager, of Imaging Technologies & Communications Group states, “The needs of our customers have always been at the forefront of our business at Canon and it’s why we have worked so hard to maintain a number one position within the industry...I am proud of our team for not only achieving this great success but for also empowering our visual storytellers.”

To retain the top spot in 2024 we can expect some equally exciting and innovative releases from Canon, and if the many patents and camera rumors are anything to go by, we are in for a wild ride!

Canon has also been releasing some quality mirrorless format lenses such as the new trinity-busting Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, amongst others Canon RF lenses.