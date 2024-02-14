Canon EOS R5 pro camera drops to its lowest-ever price in Presidents' Day deal

Canon has dropped the price of its flagship full-frame mirrorless cameras in time for the Presidents' Day sales - and my pick of the bunch is the deal on the Canon EOS R5. Canon has dropped $400 off the price for the camera body - bringing it back down to $2,999 which is the same amazing price we saw briefly over Black Friday.

Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,999

SAVE $400 at Amazon The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!



Also available at this price at Adorama and B&H Photo

The Canon EOS R5 (review) isn't just a brilliant camera on paper – it's a camera that's so good, I actually bought one… but I just wish I could have bought it at this price!

Its 45MP sensor delivers stunning photographs, and it can shoot them continuously at up to 20fps – making this perfect for fast action like sports and wildlife, particularly with the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II driving the autofocus system. And if you love resolution, get this: the camera can shoot 400MP photos as well!

In terms of video, you can capture gobsmacking 8K 30p or 4K 60p HQ video that will take your breath away. The camera is weather-sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, with two memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress B), and the image stabilization is fantastic. I love my R5, and my only regret is paying over 1,000 bucks more for it!

Take a look at more of the best Canon Black Friday deals, and check out the best Black Friday camera deals from all the brands.