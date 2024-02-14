Canon EOS R5 pro camera drops to its lowest-ever price in Presidents' Day deal

By James Artaius
published

$2,999 for Canon EOS R5 - I wish this brilliant camera had been so cheap when I bought it!

Canon EOS R5 deal
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon has dropped the price of its flagship full-frame mirrorless cameras in time for the Presidents' Day sales - and my pick of the bunch is the deal on the Canon EOS R5. Canon has dropped $400 off the price for the camera body - bringing it back down to $2,999 which is the same amazing price we saw briefly over Black Friday.

Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,999 SAVE $400 at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 | $3,399 | $2,999
SAVE $400 at Amazon The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!

Also available at this price at Adorama and B&H Photo

View Deal

The Canon EOS R5 (review) isn't just a brilliant camera on paper – it's a camera that's so good, I actually bought one… but I just wish I could have bought it at this price!

Its 45MP sensor delivers stunning photographs, and it can shoot them continuously at up to 20fps – making this perfect for fast action like sports and wildlife, particularly with the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II driving the autofocus system. And if you love resolution, get this: the camera can shoot 400MP photos as well! 

In terms of video, you can capture gobsmacking 8K 30p or 4K 60p HQ video that will take your breath away. The camera is weather-sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, with two memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress B), and the image stabilization is fantastic. I love my R5, and my only regret is paying over 1,000 bucks more for it!

Take a look at more of the best Canon Black Friday deals, and check out the best Black Friday camera deals from all the brands.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles