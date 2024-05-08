Canon EOS R1 launch has been torpedoed by prototype problems (report)

By
published

Canon's flagship camera has reportedly been delayed due to problems with pre-production units

Mockup of the Canon EOS R1 with the word "DELAYED?" superimposed on top
(Image credit: Future)

The Canon EOS R1, the eagerly-awaited and conspicuously MIA flagship camera from Canon, has reportedly been delayed "due to an issue with test units".

It's the latest in a long series of stops and starts for the EOS R1, which was widely anticipated to be announced in January at CP+ 2024 – ahead of an expected launch, as is the tradition for flagship professional cameras, in time for the Olympic Games. 

