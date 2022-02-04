Canon and Nikon raising prices on select cameras and lenses by up to $1,000

Time to apologize to your wallet; Nikon is set to raise the prices of its cameras and lenses imminently, with Canon having already hiked up the prices of its EF and RF-mount optics by as much as $1,000.

Increases to Nikon stock prices will be effective from early April, as a result of disruption from ongoing supply chain issues that have insured a continued cost increase to component parts and logistic charges.

The global chip shortage and supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic have been an ongoing obstacle for months, affecting numerous manufacturers and causing staggered stock releases, such as the lack of Playstation 5 consoles and discontinued cameras like the recently announced retirement of the Nikon D500.

Communications from Nikon directly to consumers (as reported by Nikon Rumors) suggests that in the interest of absorbing costs and maintaining production lines, Nikon Northern Europe will implement a price increase effective from 01 April 2022 on all imaging cameras and lenses, excluding Sport Optics and certain newer products such as the Nikon Z9.

Nikon notes that it has not taken the decision to increase prices lightly, and acknowledges the challenges it presents to retail partners and photographers. It states that stock remains in limited supply and, for orders placed as of 01 February 2022, it does not expect the majority of orders to be delivered before the price increase will take effect.

Some processes have been put in place by Nikon to ensure support for consumers is kept in a fair manner, these include that stock on backorder as of 31 January will be honored at original pricing, stock ordered from 01 February and invoiced before 31 March will be honored at the old pricing, and new pricing will apply to all orders from 01 February that are invoiced on or after 01 April 2022.

Canon, meanwhile has already increased prices on select RF and EF-mount lenses, with some of Canon's refurbished lenses also likely to increase in price in the near future. Selected Canon products that are confirmed to have received a price increase, the second Canon price hike in the last five months. Courtesy of Canon Rumors, they are as follows:

• Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM now $1,299 (an increase of $200)

• Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM now $1,799 (an increase of $200)

• Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM now $2,899 (an increase of $100)

• Canon RF 600mm f/11 IS STM now $799 (an increase of $100)

• Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM now $999 (a $100 increase)

• Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM now $1,299 (an increase of $200)

• Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM now $1,299 (a $200 increase)

• Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II now $1999 (an increase of $200)

• Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM now $1,499 (a $200 increase)

• Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM now $499 (an $80 increase)

• Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x now $11,999 (a $1000 increase)

Be sure to check out retailers advertising the old prices if you're in the market for any of these lenses, snap them up fast!

Will the negative post-pandemic aftermath affecting the camera industries ever settle? It will certainly be a while until we see a steady and consistent stock of some of the most popular but hard to get ahold of Canon and Nikon cameras, such as the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z50.

